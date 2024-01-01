https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11799912Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextFoliated Dish (Pan) with Sword-Pommel PatternOriginal public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 11799912View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2190 x 2190 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2190 x 2190 px | 300 dpi | 9.81 MBFree DownloadFoliated Dish (Pan) with Sword-Pommel PatternMore