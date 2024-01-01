rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11799912
Foliated Dish (Pan) with Sword-Pommel Pattern
Original public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of Art

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
11799912

View CC0 License

