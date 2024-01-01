https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11799957Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextTaj Mahal - from the River by Samuel BourneOriginal public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 11799957View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 1017 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2778 x 2354 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2778 x 2354 px | 300 dpi | 9.32 MBFree DownloadTaj Mahal - from the River by Samuel BourneMore