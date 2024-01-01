https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11799962Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextSnuff Bottle (Biyanhu) with Scholar Admiring the MoonOriginal public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 11799962View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 799 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2332 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2389 x 3586 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2389 x 3586 px | 300 dpi | 9.99 MBFree DownloadSnuff Bottle (Biyanhu) with Scholar Admiring the MoonMore