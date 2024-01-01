https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11800224Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPhagpa Lokeshvara (Copy of the original in the Potala, Lhasa, Tibet)Original public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 11800224View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 691 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2014 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2176 x 3781 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2176 x 3781 px | 300 dpi | 12.52 MBFree DownloadPhagpa Lokeshvara (Copy of the original in the Potala, Lhasa, Tibet)More