rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11800236
Large Dish with Peony Spray, Floral Scrolls, and Lotus Petals
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Large Dish with Peony Spray, Floral Scrolls, and Lotus Petals

Original public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of Art

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
11800236

View CC0 License

Large Dish with Peony Spray, Floral Scrolls, and Lotus Petals

More