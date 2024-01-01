rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11800793
Empire State (The Hoister) by Lewis Wickes Hine
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Empire State (The Hoister) by Lewis Wickes Hine

Original public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of Art

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
11800793

View CC0 License

Editorial use only

Empire State (The Hoister) by Lewis Wickes Hine

More