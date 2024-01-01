rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11800804
Saint Michael Vanquishing the Devil (San Miguel triunfante sobre el demonio) by Unidentified sculptor and polychromer
Original public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of Art

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
11800804

