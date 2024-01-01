https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11800849Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextHeight & Light In Bourges Cathedral by Frederick H EvansOriginal public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 11800849View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1113 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3246 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3873 x 4176 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3873 x 4176 px | 300 dpi | 46.33 MBFree DownloadHeight & Light In Bourges Cathedral by Frederick H EvansMore