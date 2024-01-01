https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11800862Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPortrait of George Washington by Jean Antoine HoudonOriginal public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 11800862View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 822 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2329 x 3402 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2329 x 3402 px | 300 dpi | 10.63 MBFree DownloadPortrait of George Washington by Jean Antoine HoudonMore