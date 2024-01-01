rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11800868
Izaak Walton's House At Shallowford, Staffordshire (#30) by George Bankart
Original public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of Art

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
11800868

