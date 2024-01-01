https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11800870Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextCup Stand (Tuozhan) with Longevity (Shou) Character and Dragons among WavesOriginal public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 11800870View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 1108 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2808 x 2592 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2808 x 2592 px | 300 dpi | 9.52 MBFree DownloadCup Stand (Tuozhan) with Longevity (Shou) Character and Dragons among WavesMore