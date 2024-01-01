https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11800885Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextDerrick-Man On Empire State by Lewis Wickes HineOriginal public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 11800885View LicenseEditorial use only JPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 853 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2488 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3471 x 4883 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3471 x 4883 px | 300 dpi | 97.03 MBFree DownloadDerrick-Man On Empire State by Lewis Wickes HineMore