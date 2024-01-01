https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11800888Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextSturdy Cannon And Fortifications, Crimea by Jean Charles Langlois and Léon Eugène MéhédinOriginal public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 11800888View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 933 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2722 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5144 x 4001 px | 300 dpiTIFF 5144 x 4001 px | 300 dpi | 58.94 MBFree DownloadSturdy Cannon And Fortifications, Crimea by Jean Charles Langlois and Léon Eugène MéhédinMore