https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11800919
Seated Buddha, Probably Amitabha (Amit'abul), the Buddha of the Western Paradise
Original public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of Art

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
11800919

View CC0 License

