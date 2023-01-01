https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11810115Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextAesthetic starry sky, crescent moon and clouds psdMorePremiumRoyalty Free PSDID : 11810115View LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 4000 x 4000 px | 300 dpi | 109.29 MBSmall JPEG 1200 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4000 x 4000 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Aesthetic starry sky, crescent moon and clouds psdMore