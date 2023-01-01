https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11822247Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextFestive Amazon parrot, vintage bird illustration psd. Remixed by rawpixel.MorePremiumRoyalty Free PSDID : 11822247View LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 3572 x 5000 px | 300 dpi | 140.24 MBSmall JPEG 857 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2500 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3572 x 5000 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Festive Amazon parrot, vintage bird illustration psd. Remixed by rawpixel.More