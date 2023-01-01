https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11863115Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextRosella parakeet, vintage bird illustration psd. Remixed by rawpixel.MorePremiumRoyalty Free PSDID : 11863115View LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 3573 x 5000 px | 300 dpi | 131.18 MBSmall JPEG 858 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2501 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3573 x 5000 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Rosella parakeet, vintage bird illustration psd. Remixed by rawpixel.More