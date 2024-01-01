https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11904759Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextSilhouette oil field pump collage element psdView public domain image source hereMoreFreeRoyalty Free PSDID : 11904759View LicenseThis image was originally from the public domain and has been digitally enhanced by rawpixelPSDJPEGPSD 3240 x 2592 px | 300 dpi | 48.54 MBSmall JPEG 1200 x 960 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3240 x 2592 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadCompatible with :Silhouette oil field pump collage element psdMore