rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11905857
Golden temple spire collage element psd
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Golden temple spire collage element psd

Spires in the temple complex of Wat Pho in Bangkok, Thailand. Original public domain image from Flickr

More
Free
Royalty Free PSD
ID : 
11905857

View License

This image was originally from the public domain and has been digitally enhanced by rawpixel
Compatible with :

Golden temple spire collage element psd

More