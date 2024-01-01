https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11907410Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextMan, woman, and phonograph (between 1880 and 1935) by Oliver HerfordOriginal public domain image from Library of CongressMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 11907410View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1004 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2930 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 6200 x 7407 px | 300 dpiTIFF 6200 x 7407 px | 300 dpi | 131.56 MBFree DownloadMan, woman, and phonograph (between 1880 and 1935) by Oliver HerfordMore