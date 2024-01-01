rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11907410
Man, woman, and phonograph (between 1880 and 1935) by Oliver Herford
Man, woman, and phonograph (between 1880 and 1935) by Oliver Herford

Original public domain image from Library of Congress

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
11907410

View License

