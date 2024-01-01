Modern wide gray building collage element psd View public domain image source here More Free Royalty Free PSD ID : 11912271 View License

This image was originally from the public domain and has been digitally enhanced by rawpixel

PSD

JPEG PSD 2046 x 1462 px | 300 dpi | 26.7 MB Small JPEG 1200 x 857 px | 300 dpi

Large JPEG 2046 x 1462 px | 300 dpi

Free Download