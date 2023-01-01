rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11915066
Businessman's raised hand png gesture, aesthetic illustration, transparent background
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Businessman's raised hand png gesture, aesthetic illustration, transparent background

More
Free
Royalty Free Transparent PNG
ID : 
11915066

View License

Vectors can scale to any size.
Compatible with :
©2023 Rawpixel Ltd.

Businessman's raised hand png gesture, aesthetic illustration, transparent background

More