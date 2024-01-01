https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11917465Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPng chapel bridge in Switzerland, transparent backgroundView public domain image source hereMoreFreeRoyalty Free Transparent PNGID : 11917465View LicenseThis image was originally from the public domain and has been digitally enhanced by rawpixelPNGSmall PNG 1200 x 800 pxMedium PNG 1500 x 1000 px Best Quality PNG 2710 x 1807 pxFree DownloadCompatible with :Png chapel bridge in Switzerland, transparent backgroundMore