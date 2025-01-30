Edit ImageCrop7SaveSaveEdit Imagejapanese artjapanese prints - high resolutionjapanese architecturejapanese illustration public domainpainting nature plant leafvintage booksjapanesejapanese view paintingTwenty-Five Views of the Capital by Morikawa SobunOriginal public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 906 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2226 x 1681 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarJapanese matcha, drinks illustration, green background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11494667/japanese-matcha-drinks-illustration-green-background-editable-designView licensePictures of Flowers and Birds by Okamoto Shukihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11924049/pictures-flowers-and-birds-okamoto-shukiFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese matcha, drinks illustration, yellow background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11494671/japanese-matcha-drinks-illustration-yellow-background-editable-designView licenseSnowy Landscape by Takahashi Hiroakihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932598/snowy-landscape-takahashi-hiroakiFree Image from public domain licenseMatcha tea png element, Japanese drinks, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10805771/matcha-tea-png-element-japanese-drinks-editable-designView licenseMatsushima by Kobayashi Kiyochikahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11933031/matsushima-kobayashi-kiyochikaFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese teahouse Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11812450/japanese-teahouse-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseQuail in Grass from Album of Paintings by the Venerable Zeshin by Shibata Zeshinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9709232/image-grass-animal-plantFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese matcha, drinks illustration, green background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10788677/japanese-matcha-drinks-illustration-green-background-editable-designView licenseMaple Leaves and Feather from Album of Paintings by the Venerable Zeshin by Shibata Zeshinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9709224/image-leaf-plant-treeFree Image from public domain licenseGreen tea png element, Japanese drinks, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10804458/green-tea-png-element-japanese-drinks-editable-designView licenseNew Ferns from Album of Paintings by the Venerable Zeshin by Shibata Zeshinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9709216/new-ferns-from-album-paintings-the-venerable-zeshin-shibata-zeshinFree Image from public domain licensePlants poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12476297/plants-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseArashiyama, Kyoto by Kobayashi Kiyochikahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931477/arashiyama-kyoto-kobayashi-kiyochikaFree Image from public domain licensePlants Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12476327/plants-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseMonkey Bridge by Kobayashi Kiyochikahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931461/monkey-bridge-kobayashi-kiyochikaFree Image from public domain licenseEditable cheesecakes png element, food digital arthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12464228/editable-cheesecakes-png-element-food-digital-artView licenseBrush, Holder, and Leaves from Album of Paintings by the Venerable Zeshin by Shibata Zeshinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9709218/image-leaves-art-japaneseFree Image from public domain licenseSushi bar Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14443411/sushi-bar-instagram-post-templateView licenseTsukuba Mountain Seen from Sakura River at Hitachi by Kobayashi Kiyochikahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932530/image-person-art-horseFree Image from public domain licensePlants blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12476376/plants-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseArtisans, Beauties, and Annual Events by Toyohara Kunichikahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9241525/artisans-beauties-and-annual-eventsFree Image from public domain licenseCreative idea background, book and light bulb illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9905098/creative-idea-background-book-and-light-bulb-illustration-editable-designView licenseMount Yoshino, Cherry Blossoms by Kobayashi Kiyochikahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931676/image-flower-plant-personFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor houseplant element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14988876/watercolor-houseplant-element-set-remixView licenseMaple Trees at Mama, Tekona Shrine and Linked Bridge by Utagawa Hiroshigehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931592/image-plant-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseMonstera houseplant window paper craft illustration editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12237997/monstera-houseplant-window-paper-craft-illustration-editable-designView licenseRinsai's Thirty-six Birds and Flowers by Shiba Rinsaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11922916/image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor houseplant element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14986993/watercolor-houseplant-element-set-remixView licenseLeaf from Accordion-Style Album of Actor Portraits by Shorakusaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9707515/leaf-from-accordion-style-album-actor-portraits-shorakusaiFree Image from public domain licensePlants Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12235456/plants-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePeasant with Basket from Album of Paintings by the Venerable Zeshin by Shibata Zeshinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9709242/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseFloral book mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8255980/floral-book-mockup-editable-designView licenseBirds in Snow from Album of Paintings by the Venerable Zeshin by Shibata Zeshinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9709222/birds-snow-from-album-paintings-the-venerable-zeshin-shibata-zeshinFree Image from public domain licenseOld fashioned cocktail orange background, editable digital paint illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12060159/old-fashioned-cocktail-orange-background-editable-digital-paint-illustrationView licenseCrescent Moon from Album of Paintings by the Venerable Zeshin by Shibata Zeshinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9709194/crescent-moon-from-album-paintings-the-venerable-zeshin-shibata-zeshinFree Image from public domain licenseFresh oyster, seafood png illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11946603/fresh-oyster-seafood-png-illustration-editable-designView licenseThe Bridge Tsūtenkyō, Kyoto by Kobayashi Kiyochikahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931681/image-art-pattern-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseCannabinoids effects poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12460382/cannabinoids-effects-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseSnow, Moon and Flowers: Cherry Blossoms at Arashiyama; Maples at Takao; Snow at Kiyomizudera by Genkihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932774/image-flowers-plant-personFree Image from public domain license