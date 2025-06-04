Edit ImageCrop2SaveSaveEdit Imagevintage dragonyamapublic domain patternbuddhistbuddhist paintingsdragonpublic domain dragon artcartoonYellow Yama (?) and Consort on Bull, Nyingmapa Buddhist or Bon Ritual CardOriginal public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 909 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1930 x 2547 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarHokuasai's Goten-Yama Hill, Shinagawa on the Tokaido, editable Mount Fuji. Original from Library of Congress. Remasted by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8999908/png-art-artwork-asiaView licenseBlue Deity from Yama's Retinue (?) Riding a Bull, Nyingmapa Buddhist or Bon Ritual Cardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923341/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese New Year Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14667951/japanese-new-year-facebook-story-templateView licenseVajrakumara (?) and Consort, Nyingmapa Buddhist or Bon Ritual Cardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11922692/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseMount Fuji Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14667950/mount-fuji-facebook-story-templateView licenseForm of Palden Lhamo (?), Nyingmapa Buddhist or Bon Ritual Cardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923554/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseSitting Buddha background, Japanese vintage illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12730432/sitting-buddha-background-japanese-vintage-illustrationView licenseRed Padmataka (?) and Consort, Nyingmapa Buddhist or Bon Ritual Cardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923697/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseArt nouveau frame background, vintage flower illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12499561/art-nouveau-frame-background-vintage-flower-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseDakini on a Gray Dog, Nyingmapa Buddhist or Bon Ritual Cardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923255/image-dog-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseBuddhist center Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11710668/buddhist-center-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseYama, Buddhist god of death, with the head of a buffalo bedecked with skulls and flames, stands on a bull crushing a man…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13962155/image-frame-art-patternFree Image from public domain licenseLunar New Year blog banner template, editable adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9217924/lunar-new-year-blog-banner-template-editableView licenseYama, Buddhist god of death, with the head of a buffalo bedecked with skulls and flames, stands on a bull crushing a man…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13955884/image-background-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseChinese New Year blog banner template, editable adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9217925/chinese-new-year-blog-banner-template-editableView licenseMale Deity on a Red Horse, Nyingmapa Buddhist or Bon Ritual Cardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923931/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseSitting Buddha background, Japanese vintage illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715273/sitting-buddha-background-japanese-vintage-illustrationView licenseYama, Buddhist god of death, with the head of a buffalo bedecked with skulls and flames, stands on a bull crushing a man…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13958027/image-art-pattern-skullsFree Image from public domain licenseChinese restaurant Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12685169/chinese-restaurant-facebook-post-template-editable-designView licenseParrot-Headed Dancing Dakini, Nyingmapa Buddhist or Bon Ritual Cardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931806/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseVisit Thailand Facebook post template, editable social media adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9217918/visit-thailand-facebook-post-template-editable-social-mediaView licenseBuddha Shakyamuni with Monks and the Sama Jatakahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038600/buddha-shakyamuni-with-monks-and-the-sama-jatakaFree Image from public domain licenseVisit Thailand Instagram story, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9217922/visit-thailand-instagram-story-editable-social-media-designView licenseRed Dakini, Nyingmapa Buddhist or Bon Ritual Cardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923984/red-dakini-nyingmapa-buddhist-bon-ritual-cardFree Image from public domain licenseFamous Japanese painting brush stroke, editable design set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9067931/famous-japanese-painting-brush-stroke-editable-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseYama holding the wheel of life. Distemper painting.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13955320/yama-holding-the-wheel-life-distemper-paintingFree Image from public domain licenseVisit Thailand blog banner template, editable adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9217926/visit-thailand-blog-banner-template-editableView licenseYellow Yami (?) with Spear, Nyingmapa Buddhist or Bon Ritual Cardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11922744/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseBuddhism quote, Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/17001482/buddhism-quote-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseYama holding the wheel of life. Distemper painting.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13952271/yama-holding-the-wheel-life-distemper-paintingFree Image from public domain licenseChinese New Year Facebook post template, editable social media adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9217917/chinese-new-year-facebook-post-template-editable-social-mediaView licenseYama holding the Bhavacakra or Wheel of life. Gouache.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13952761/yama-holding-the-bhavacakra-wheel-life-gouacheFree Image from public domain licenseLunar New Year Instagram story, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9217919/lunar-new-year-instagram-story-editable-social-media-designView licenseAttributes of Yama in a "rgyan tshogs" banner. Distemper painting by a Tibetan painter.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14017453/image-person-art-patternFree Image from public domain licenseLunar New Year Facebook post template, editable social media adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9217916/lunar-new-year-facebook-post-template-editable-social-mediaView licenseYama holding the wheel of life. Distemper painting.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13952421/yama-holding-the-wheel-life-distemper-paintingFree Image from public domain licenseChinese New Year Instagram story, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9217921/chinese-new-year-instagram-story-editable-social-media-designView licenseAbhimanyu Greets his Mother by Touching her Feet, Scene from the Story of the Marriage of Abhimanyu and Vatsala, Folio from…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038016/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseChina holiday poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11957832/china-holiday-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseKhusraw Celebrating after Killing the Dragon, Page from a Manuscript of the Khamsa (Quintet) of Nizamihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932473/image-face-frame-personFree Image from public domain license