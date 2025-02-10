rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Sakka (Indra) Reveals Himself to Maddi, Scene from the Vessantara Jataka
Save
Edit Image
animalleafplanttreefaceframebirdperson
Editable picture frame interior mockup design
Editable picture frame interior mockup design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12217497/editable-picture-frame-interior-mockup-designView license
Maddi Faints at Loss of Children; Vessantara Revives Her, Scenes from a Vessantara Jataka
Maddi Faints at Loss of Children; Vessantara Revives Her, Scenes from a Vessantara Jataka
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931644/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Peacock jungle pattern frame background pink aesthetic, editable design
Peacock jungle pattern frame background pink aesthetic, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8834758/peacock-jungle-pattern-frame-background-pink-aesthetic-editable-designView license
Jali and Kanhajina are Brought Before Their Grandfather King Sanjaya Along with Their Captor, the Ugly Brahmin Jujaka, Scene…
Jali and Kanhajina are Brought Before Their Grandfather King Sanjaya Along with Their Captor, the Ugly Brahmin Jujaka, Scene…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932348/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Peacock jungle pattern frame background blue aesthetic, editable design
Peacock jungle pattern frame background blue aesthetic, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8834865/peacock-jungle-pattern-frame-background-blue-aesthetic-editable-designView license
Buddha Shakyamuni with Monks and the Sama Jataka
Buddha Shakyamuni with Monks and the Sama Jataka
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038600/buddha-shakyamuni-with-monks-and-the-sama-jatakaFree Image from public domain license
Pink tropical botanical desktop wallpaper, editable beige design
Pink tropical botanical desktop wallpaper, editable beige design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10108876/pink-tropical-botanical-desktop-wallpaper-editable-beige-designView license
Dhanashri Ragini, First Wife of Dipak Raga, Folio from a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)
Dhanashri Ragini, First Wife of Dipak Raga, Folio from a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932165/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Stag deer background, vintage animal illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Stag deer background, vintage animal illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12704212/stag-deer-background-vintage-animal-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Reunion of Vessantara and Maddi with Their Children and Parents
Reunion of Vessantara and Maddi with Their Children and Parents
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932268/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Vintage peacock in forest illustration editable design, community remix
Vintage peacock in forest illustration editable design, community remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14327793/vintage-peacock-forest-illustration-editable-design-community-remixView license
Shankarabharana Ragaputra, Folio from a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)
Shankarabharana Ragaputra, Folio from a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932897/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Peacock jungle pattern frame background pink aesthetic, editable design
Peacock jungle pattern frame background pink aesthetic, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8834757/peacock-jungle-pattern-frame-background-pink-aesthetic-editable-designView license
A Jain Monk Preaching
A Jain Monk Preaching
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932182/jain-monk-preachingFree Image from public domain license
Peacock jungle pattern frame background blue aesthetic, editable design
Peacock jungle pattern frame background blue aesthetic, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8834863/peacock-jungle-pattern-frame-background-blue-aesthetic-editable-designView license
Vrouw tekent het portret van haar afwezige geliefde (Dhanashri ragini) (1700 - 1749) by anonymous
Vrouw tekent het portret van haar afwezige geliefde (Dhanashri ragini) (1700 - 1749) by anonymous
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13795714/image-paper-cartoon-faceFree Image from public domain license
Tropical pattern, animal and plant background, editable design
Tropical pattern, animal and plant background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10713824/tropical-pattern-animal-and-plant-background-editable-designView license
Jujak Asks Vessantara for His Children as Slaves, Scene from a Vessantara Jataka
Jujak Asks Vessantara for His Children as Slaves, Scene from a Vessantara Jataka
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932163/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Tropical border with a vintage illustration, editable design
Tropical border with a vintage illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10319315/tropical-border-with-vintage-illustration-editable-designView license
Dhanashri Ragini, First Wife of Dipak Raga, Folio from a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)
Dhanashri Ragini, First Wife of Dipak Raga, Folio from a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12018016/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Pastel toucan desktop wallpaper, editable beige design
Pastel toucan desktop wallpaper, editable beige design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10108523/pastel-toucan-desktop-wallpaper-editable-beige-designView license
Radha and her Confidante Admiring Krishna Depicted in a Mural (Chitra Darshana), Folio from a Rasikapriya (The Connoisseur's…
Radha and her Confidante Admiring Krishna Depicted in a Mural (Chitra Darshana), Folio from a Rasikapriya (The Connoisseur's…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932288/image-person-art-watercolorsFree Image from public domain license
Picture frame mockup, editable home decor design
Picture frame mockup, editable home decor design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10663969/picture-frame-mockup-editable-home-decor-designView license
Shri Raga, Folio from a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)
Shri Raga, Folio from a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12018026/image-face-person-bookFree Image from public domain license
Vintage deer elk background, wildlife border frame, editable design
Vintage deer elk background, wildlife border frame, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8826938/vintage-deer-elk-background-wildlife-border-frame-editable-designView license
Vrouwenverblijf in een paleis (c. 1670 - c. 1750) by anonymous
Vrouwenverblijf in een paleis (c. 1670 - c. 1750) by anonymous
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13790193/vrouwenverblijf-een-paleis-c-1670-1750-anonymousFree Image from public domain license
Vintage deer elk background, wildlife border frame, editable design
Vintage deer elk background, wildlife border frame, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8811242/vintage-deer-elk-background-wildlife-border-frame-editable-designView license
The Month of Bhadon (August-September), Folio from a Barahmasa (The Twelve Months)
The Month of Bhadon (August-September), Folio from a Barahmasa (The Twelve Months)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11933032/image-plant-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Vintage deer elk background, wildlife border frame, editable design
Vintage deer elk background, wildlife border frame, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8791929/vintage-deer-elk-background-wildlife-border-frame-editable-designView license
Reunion of Vessantara and Maddi with Their Children and Parents, Scene from the Vessantaraataka
Reunion of Vessantara and Maddi with Their Children and Parents, Scene from the Vessantaraataka
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932154/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Vintage deer elk background, wildlife border frame, editable design
Vintage deer elk background, wildlife border frame, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8760618/vintage-deer-elk-background-wildlife-border-frame-editable-designView license
Vamana (incarnatie van Vishnu als dwerg) (1825 - 1875) by anonymous
Vamana (incarnatie van Vishnu als dwerg) (1825 - 1875) by anonymous
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13793700/vamana-incarnatie-van-vishnu-als-dwerg-1825-1875-anonymousFree Image from public domain license
Stag deer background, vintage animal illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Stag deer background, vintage animal illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12704321/stag-deer-background-vintage-animal-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Damayanti Looks in the Mirror, Folio from a Nala-Damayanti
Damayanti Looks in the Mirror, Folio from a Nala-Damayanti
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12037719/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Tropical plants and animals desktop wallpaper, editable design
Tropical plants and animals desktop wallpaper, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10713837/tropical-plants-and-animals-desktop-wallpaper-editable-designView license
The Visitation by Master of the Dresden Prayer Book
The Visitation by Master of the Dresden Prayer Book
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14265101/the-visitation-master-the-dresden-prayer-bookFree Image from public domain license
Colorful tropical leaf frame background, editable beige design
Colorful tropical leaf frame background, editable beige design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10109531/colorful-tropical-leaf-frame-background-editable-beige-designView license
Julius (c. 1520 - 1525) by anonymous
Julius (c. 1520 - 1525) by anonymous
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13771567/julius-c-1520-1525-anonymousFree Image from public domain license
Tropical pattern illustration, white background, editable design
Tropical pattern illustration, white background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10525631/tropical-pattern-illustration-white-background-editable-designView license
Krishna and Balarama Arrive in the Forest, Folio from a Bhagavata Purana (Ancient Stories of the Lord)
Krishna and Balarama Arrive in the Forest, Folio from a Bhagavata Purana (Ancient Stories of the Lord)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12037742/image-face-person-booksFree Image from public domain license