Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit ImageanimalleafplanttreefaceframebirdpersonSakka (Indra) Reveals Himself to Maddi, Scene from the Vessantara JatakaOriginal public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 1183 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 6020 x 5935 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarEditable picture frame interior mockup designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12217497/editable-picture-frame-interior-mockup-designView licenseMaddi Faints at Loss of Children; Vessantara Revives Her, Scenes from a Vessantara Jatakahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931644/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licensePeacock jungle pattern frame background pink aesthetic, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8834758/peacock-jungle-pattern-frame-background-pink-aesthetic-editable-designView licenseJali and Kanhajina are Brought Before Their Grandfather King Sanjaya Along with Their Captor, the Ugly Brahmin Jujaka, Scene…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932348/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licensePeacock jungle pattern frame background blue aesthetic, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8834865/peacock-jungle-pattern-frame-background-blue-aesthetic-editable-designView licenseBuddha Shakyamuni with Monks and the Sama Jatakahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038600/buddha-shakyamuni-with-monks-and-the-sama-jatakaFree Image from public domain licensePink tropical botanical desktop wallpaper, editable beige designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10108876/pink-tropical-botanical-desktop-wallpaper-editable-beige-designView licenseDhanashri Ragini, First Wife of Dipak Raga, Folio from a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932165/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseStag deer background, vintage animal illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12704212/stag-deer-background-vintage-animal-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseReunion of Vessantara and Maddi with Their Children and Parentshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932268/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseVintage peacock in forest illustration editable design, community remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14327793/vintage-peacock-forest-illustration-editable-design-community-remixView licenseShankarabharana Ragaputra, Folio from a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932897/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licensePeacock jungle pattern frame background pink aesthetic, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8834757/peacock-jungle-pattern-frame-background-pink-aesthetic-editable-designView licenseA Jain Monk Preachinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932182/jain-monk-preachingFree Image from public domain licensePeacock jungle pattern frame background blue aesthetic, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8834863/peacock-jungle-pattern-frame-background-blue-aesthetic-editable-designView licenseVrouw tekent het portret van haar afwezige geliefde (Dhanashri ragini) (1700 - 1749) by anonymoushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13795714/image-paper-cartoon-faceFree Image from public domain licenseTropical pattern, animal and plant background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10713824/tropical-pattern-animal-and-plant-background-editable-designView licenseJujak Asks Vessantara for His Children as Slaves, Scene from a Vessantara Jatakahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932163/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseTropical border with a vintage illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10319315/tropical-border-with-vintage-illustration-editable-designView licenseDhanashri Ragini, First Wife of Dipak Raga, Folio from a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12018016/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licensePastel toucan desktop wallpaper, editable beige designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10108523/pastel-toucan-desktop-wallpaper-editable-beige-designView licenseRadha and her Confidante Admiring Krishna Depicted in a Mural (Chitra Darshana), Folio from a Rasikapriya (The Connoisseur's…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932288/image-person-art-watercolorsFree Image from public domain licensePicture frame mockup, editable home decor designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10663969/picture-frame-mockup-editable-home-decor-designView licenseShri Raga, Folio from a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12018026/image-face-person-bookFree Image from public domain licenseVintage deer elk background, wildlife border frame, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8826938/vintage-deer-elk-background-wildlife-border-frame-editable-designView licenseVrouwenverblijf in een paleis (c. 1670 - c. 1750) by anonymoushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13790193/vrouwenverblijf-een-paleis-c-1670-1750-anonymousFree Image from public domain licenseVintage deer elk background, wildlife border frame, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8811242/vintage-deer-elk-background-wildlife-border-frame-editable-designView licenseThe Month of Bhadon (August-September), Folio from a Barahmasa (The Twelve Months)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11933032/image-plant-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseVintage deer elk background, wildlife border frame, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8791929/vintage-deer-elk-background-wildlife-border-frame-editable-designView licenseReunion of Vessantara and Maddi with Their Children and Parents, Scene from the Vessantaraatakahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932154/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseVintage deer elk background, wildlife border frame, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8760618/vintage-deer-elk-background-wildlife-border-frame-editable-designView licenseVamana (incarnatie van Vishnu als dwerg) (1825 - 1875) by anonymoushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13793700/vamana-incarnatie-van-vishnu-als-dwerg-1825-1875-anonymousFree Image from public domain licenseStag deer background, vintage animal illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12704321/stag-deer-background-vintage-animal-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseDamayanti Looks in the Mirror, Folio from a Nala-Damayantihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12037719/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseTropical plants and animals desktop wallpaper, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10713837/tropical-plants-and-animals-desktop-wallpaper-editable-designView licenseThe Visitation by Master of the Dresden Prayer Bookhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14265101/the-visitation-master-the-dresden-prayer-bookFree Image from public domain licenseColorful tropical leaf frame background, editable beige designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10109531/colorful-tropical-leaf-frame-background-editable-beige-designView licenseJulius (c. 1520 - 1525) by anonymoushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13771567/julius-c-1520-1525-anonymousFree Image from public domain licenseTropical pattern illustration, white background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10525631/tropical-pattern-illustration-white-background-editable-designView licenseKrishna and Balarama Arrive in the Forest, Folio from a Bhagavata Purana (Ancient Stories of the Lord)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12037742/image-face-person-booksFree Image from public domain license