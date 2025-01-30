Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageukiyo-e artadvertisementpublic domain japandarumafacepersonartmanDaruma by Nanzan KoryoOriginal public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 399 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2309 x 6947 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarSeafood restaurant editable poster template, vintage Ukiyo-e art remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7899618/seafood-restaurant-editable-poster-template-vintage-ukiyo-e-art-remixView licenseDaruma by Gakohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11922751/daruma-gakoFree Image from public domain licenseVintage Japanese fisherman background, man catching a fish design, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7953926/png-aesthetic-animal-backgroundView licenseDaruma by Torei Enjihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923029/daruma-torei-enjiFree Image from public domain licenseVintage Japanese fisherman background, man catching a fish design, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7954135/png-aesthetic-animal-backgroundView licenseCalligraphy: The moon fills the pure clouds with light by Nakahara Nantenbōhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9299210/calligraphy-the-moon-fills-the-pure-clouds-with-light-nakahara-nantenboFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese haiku editable poster template, vintage Ukiyo-e art remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7908321/japanese-haiku-editable-poster-template-vintage-ukiyo-e-art-remixView licenseDaruma by Hakuin Ekakuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9299119/daruma-hakuin-ekakuFree Image from public domain licenseJapan culture expo poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11551713/japan-culture-expo-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseMonk's Staff by Nakahara Nantenbōhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9299044/monks-staff-nakahara-nantenboFree Image from public domain licenseSeafood restaurant Facebook ad template, customizable Ukiyo-e art remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7872074/seafood-restaurant-facebook-template-customizable-ukiyo-e-art-remix-designView licenseSingle Line Calligraphy: The Universe smiles; I bow my head by Daidō Bunkahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9299111/single-line-calligraphy-the-universe-smiles-bow-head-daido-bunkaFree Image from public domain licenseSeafood restaurant Instagram story template, editable vintage Ukiyo-e art remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7899310/seafood-restaurant-instagram-story-template-editable-vintage-ukiyo-e-art-remixView licenseBodhidharma (Daruma) by Taikan Monjuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932121/bodhidharma-daruma-taikan-monjuFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Japanese traditional dance performance, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7716701/editable-japanese-traditional-dance-performance-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseDragon by Kitamuki Unchikuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923594/dragon-kitamuki-unchikuFree Image from public domain licenseSeafood restaurant blog banner template, editable Ukiyo-e art remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7899857/seafood-restaurant-blog-banner-template-editable-ukiyo-e-art-remix-designView licenseTiger by Kitamuki Unchikuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923726/tiger-kitamuki-unchikuFree Image from public domain licenseJapan culture expo social story template, editable Instagram designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11551735/japan-culture-expo-social-story-template-editable-instagram-designView licenseDaruma by Fūgai Ekunhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931946/daruma-fugai-ekunFree Image from public domain licenseJapan culture expo blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11551662/japan-culture-expo-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseCat by Nanzan Koryōhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931729/cat-nanzan-koryoFree Image from public domain licenseCustomizable vintage Japanese lifestyle, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8441130/customizable-vintage-japanese-lifestyle-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseCalligraphy: Retirement by Nanzan Koryōhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9299048/calligraphy-retirement-nanzan-koryoFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese haiku Instagram story template, editable vintage Ukiyo-e art remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7908362/japanese-haiku-instagram-story-template-editable-vintage-ukiyo-e-art-remixView licenseTiger Family and Magpies by Tani Bunchohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11922983/tiger-family-and-magpies-tani-bunchoFree Image from public domain licenseCustomizable vintage Japanese lifestyle, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7722922/customizable-vintage-japanese-lifestyle-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseWild Boar in Snow by Konoshima Okokuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923339/wild-boar-snow-konoshima-okokuFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage Japanese lifestyle, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8440618/editable-vintage-japanese-lifestyle-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseKanzan and Jittoku by Shunso Shojuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923515/kanzan-and-jittoku-shunso-shojuFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage Japanese lifestyle, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7715566/editable-vintage-japanese-lifestyle-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseDuck in Reeds by Maejima Soyuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11924056/duck-reeds-maejima-soyuFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage Japanese lifestyle, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7715176/editable-vintage-japanese-lifestyle-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseDaruma Facing a Cave Wall while Meditating by Tōrei Enjihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932855/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseCustomizable vintage Japanese lifestyle, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8461380/customizable-vintage-japanese-lifestyle-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseMount Fuji by Nakahara Nantenbōhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932137/mount-fuji-nakahara-nantenboFree Image from public domain licenseCustomizable vintage Japanese lifestyle, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7950681/customizable-vintage-japanese-lifestyle-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseDaruma in a Red Robe by Sakaki Hyakusenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931899/daruma-red-robe-sakaki-hyakusenFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage Japanese lifestyle, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7715223/editable-vintage-japanese-lifestyle-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseDaruma by Fūgai Ekunhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932122/daruma-fugai-ekunFree Image from public domain license