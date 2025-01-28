Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagecow drawingsjapan cowox japanvintage buffalo drawingtree drawingman paintingcow illustrationox, japaneseOxen and Herdboys by Soga ShohakuOriginal public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 536 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 7088 x 3166 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarAfrican safari background, wild animal digital painthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12044069/african-safari-background-wild-animal-digital-paintView licenseOxen and Herdboys by Soga Shohakuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923329/oxen-and-herdboys-soga-shohakuFree Image from public domain licenseBest employees vote Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597584/best-employees-vote-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseA fat judge pinching and admiring the fat on the side of a fat bullock. Etching by J. Gillray, ca 1802.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13996274/image-cartoon-cow-personFree Image from public domain licenseSumo warriors poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14443228/sumo-warriors-poster-templateView licenseA buffalo standing in a landscape with picturesque ruins in the background. Etching by M. E. Ridinger after J. E. Ridinger.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13997027/image-background-paper-cartoonFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese cherry blossom background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12768332/japanese-cherry-blossom-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseLandschap met koe (1730) by Bernard Picart and Bernard Picarthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13784017/landschap-met-koe-1730-bernard-picart-and-bernard-picartFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese New Year poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12919638/japanese-new-year-poster-templateView licenseLiggend rund (1750 - 1809) by David Alphonse de Sandoz Rollinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13787551/liggend-rund-1750-1809-david-alphonse-sandoz-rollinFree Image from public domain licenseAfrican buffalo wildlife nature remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12661026/african-buffalo-wildlife-nature-remix-editable-designView licenseBulls being gored and rounded-up by men on horseback for slaughter in Rome. Etching by B. Pinelli.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14009727/image-paper-horse-cartoonFree Image from public domain licenseAfrican buffalo wildlife nature remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12661478/african-buffalo-wildlife-nature-remix-editable-designView licenseBuffel (1930) by Samuel Jessurun de Mesquitahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13736730/buffel-1930-samuel-jessurun-mesquitaFree Image from public domain licenseAfrican buffalo animal nature remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12661437/african-buffalo-animal-nature-remix-editable-designView licenseLivestock buffalo cattle animal.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038938/image-background-cow-artView licenseJapanese New Year Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12702400/japanese-new-year-instagram-post-templateView licensePNG Livestock mammal animal cattle.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12031856/png-cow-watercolour-cartoonView licenseEditable Japanese traditional dance performance, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7716701/editable-japanese-traditional-dance-performance-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseLandschap met liggende koe van voren gezien (1806) by Wouter Johannes van Troostwijkhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13788356/image-paper-cow-artFree Image from public domain licenseBird ink art brown background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12669482/bird-ink-art-brown-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBull sketch livestock drawing.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13144445/bull-sketch-livestock-drawing-generated-image-rawpixelView licenseTeacher sticker, mixed media design with editable wordhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7712629/teacher-sticker-mixed-media-design-with-editable-wordView licenseAn ox. Woodcut after C. Gessner.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13965735/ox-woodcut-after-gessnerFree Image from public domain licenseBird ink art background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663037/bird-ink-art-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseZodiac livestock buffalo animal.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14213352/zodiac-livestock-buffalo-animalView licenseEducation sticker, mixed media design with editable wordhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7712544/education-sticker-mixed-media-design-with-editable-wordView licensePNG Bull livestock buffalo cattle.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14520442/png-bull-livestock-buffalo-cattleView licenseCollege sticker, mixed media design with editable wordhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7712600/college-sticker-mixed-media-design-with-editable-wordView licensePNG Bull sketch livestock drawing.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13164608/png-bull-sketch-livestock-drawing-generated-image-rawpixelView licenseTutoring sticker, mixed media design with editable wordhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7712631/tutoring-sticker-mixed-media-design-with-editable-wordView licenseWild paard, een os en een steengeit (1736 - 1761) by Johannes van der Spyckhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13737401/wild-paard-een-een-steengeit-1736-1761-johannes-van-der-spyckFree Image from public domain licenseJapan culture expo poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11551713/japan-culture-expo-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseTwee koeien van achteren gezien (1650) by Paulus Potter, Paulus Potter and Paulus Potterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13777481/image-paper-cartoon-cowFree Image from public domain licenseBe creative sticker, mixed media design with editable wordhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7712594/creative-sticker-mixed-media-design-with-editable-wordView licenseLandschap met koe (1730) by Bernard Picart and Bernard Picarthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13761011/landschap-met-koe-1730-bernard-picart-and-bernard-picartFree Image from public domain licenseExplore Japan poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14462520/explore-japan-poster-templateView licenseSheep, goats and cows series: Recumbent bull. (1668-1670) by Johann Rooshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9965452/sheep-goats-and-cows-series-recumbent-bull-1668-1670-johann-roosFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage Japanese lifestyle, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7715566/editable-vintage-japanese-lifestyle-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseBuffalo livestock pattern cattle.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13913169/buffalo-livestock-pattern-cattleView license