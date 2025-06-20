rawpixel
Warbler on Red Plum Branch by Utagawa Hiroshige
Ukiyoe art exhibition poster template
Utagawa Hiroshige (1835) Warbler on a Plum Branch. Original public domain image from the MET museum.
Vintage Japanese nature background, watercolor bird perching on bamboo illustration, editable design
The Sumida River in Snow by Utagawa Hiroshige
Kimono poster template
Complete View of the Plum Estate of Kameido by Utagawa Hiroshige
Japanese woman, Fuji Mount illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
Swallow Chorus by Utagawa Hiroshige and Utagawa Hiroshige III
Oriental Japanese seafood illustration sticker set, editable design
Pheasant amid Pine Shoots by Utagawa Hiroshige
Vintage Japanese nature background, watercolor bird perching on bamboo illustration, editable design
Lake at Hakone, from the series “Thirty-six Views of Mount Fuji”
Kimono Instagram story template
Fujieda by Utagawa Kunisada and Utagawa Hiroshige
Vintage nature mobile wallpaper, bird perching on a bamboo branch, editable design
Totsuka by Utagawa Hiroshige
Editable Basketry work: by the craftsman Ichida Shōshichirō of Naniwa by Utagawa Hiroshige. Original from The MET Museum.…
Okabe: Utsu Mountain by Utagawa Hiroshige
Japanese village ink art background remixed by rawpixel.
Festival at Shiba Shinmei Shrine by Utagawa Hiroshige
Japan festival Instagram post template, editable text
Ishibe, Megawa Sato
Cherry blossom season Instagram post template
Cuckoo and Pine Tree with Full Moon by Utagawa Hiroshige
Japan festival poster template, editable text and design
The Source of the Pine at Onoe Aioi by Utagawa Hiroshige
Authentic Japan Instagram story template, editable text
Poetry Cards from the One Hundred Poems by One Hundred Poets by Utagawa Hiroshige
Learn Japanese poster template, editable text & design
Dyers' Quarters, Kanda by Utagawa Hiroshige
Authentic Japan poster template, editable text and design
Temple Gardens, Nippori by Utagawa Hiroshige
Authentic Japan blog banner template, editable text
Act VIII: Konami's Bridal Journey by Utagawa Hiroshige
Hokusai's running horse, Japanese ink animal illustration remixed by rawpixel.
Kinryūzan Temple by Utagawa Hiroshige
Japanese women illustration sticker set, editable design
Hamamatsu: the Murmuring Pines by Utagawa Hiroshige
Japan poster template
The Ōtsuki Plain in Kai Province by Utagawa Hiroshige
