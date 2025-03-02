Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagepublic domain renaissancevintage illustration public domainrenaissanceveronesearchitecturerenaissance paintingcrosspersonAllegory of Navigation with a Cross-Staff by Paolo Caliari VeroneseOriginal public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 673 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4319 x 7705 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarArt museum poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14709137/art-museumView licenseAllegory of Navigation with an Astrolabe by Paolo Caliari Veronesehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923503/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseMonet quote poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14710248/monet-quoteView licenseBoy with a Greyhound by Paolo Veronese (Paolo Caliari)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185346/image-1400-1600-veronese-painted-portraitFree Image from public domain licenseRenaissance fair Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12686098/renaissance-fair-facebook-post-template-editable-designView licenseSaint Catherine of Alexandria in Prison by Paolo Veronese (Paolo Caliari)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613227/saint-catherine-alexandria-prison-paolo-veronese-paolo-caliariFree Image from public domain licenseFilm frame png mockup element, Raphael's Bindo Altoviti. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9189602/film-frame-png-mockup-element-raphaels-bindo-altoviti-remixed-rawpixelView licenseAlessandro Vittoria (1525–1608) by Paolo Veronesehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613236/alessandro-vittoria-1525andndash1608-paolo-veroneseFree Image from public domain licensePremium perfume poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12526782/premium-perfume-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseMars and Venus United by Love, Paolo Veronese (Paolo Caliari)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185206/image-love-god-mars-and-venusFree Image from public domain licenseFaith over fear mobile wallpaper template, editable aesthetic designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/19061840/faith-over-fear-mobile-wallpaper-template-editable-aesthetic-designView licenseStudies for The Allegories of Lovehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8259156/studies-for-the-allegories-loveFree Image from public domain licenseGreek mythology podcast Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11963493/greek-mythology-podcast-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMars, Venus and Cupidhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8219858/mars-venus-and-cupidFree Image from public domain licenseAncient art exhibition poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12721900/ancient-art-exhibition-poster-templateView licenseMars, Venus, and Cupidhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8220012/mars-venus-and-cupidFree Image from public domain licenseGraphic conference poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10706278/graphic-conference-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseMars, Venus and Cupidhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8219857/mars-venus-and-cupidFree Image from public domain licenseArt history class poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12478575/art-history-class-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseThree Dogshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8160356/three-dogsFree Image from public domain licenseArt exhibition poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10121875/art-exhibition-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseJacob Draws Water for Rachel's Animals (Jacob abreuve le troupeau de Rachel)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8250109/jacob-draws-water-for-rachels-animals-jacob-abreuve-troupeau-rachelFree Image from public domain licenseArt history class Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12478579/art-history-class-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseChrist on the cross, Saint John to the right looking toward him, to the left is the fainting Virgin Mary supported by two…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9330000/image-art-vintage-womenFree Image from public domain licenseOnline auction poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10205261/online-auction-poster-template-editable-text-designView licensePortrait of Andrea Palladio in half-length within an oval frame; a compass, carpenter's square, and plumb line rest on the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8164822/image-compass-frame-personFree Image from public domain licensePremium perfume Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9943729/premium-perfume-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePieta; Christ supported by the Virgin and an angel at the righthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8256325/pieta-christ-supported-the-virgin-and-angel-the-rightFree Image from public domain licenseOnline auction Instagram post template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9974973/online-auction-instagram-post-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseThe mystic marriage of Saint Catherine who sits at center with the Christ child, angels with instruments at the lefthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8255245/image-christ-angels-personFree Image from public domain licenseGraphic design conference Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9736817/graphic-design-conference-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe Crucifixionhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8256341/the-crucifixionFree Image from public domain licenseMona Lisa Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12702649/mona-lisa-instagram-post-templateView licenseAllegory of the Redemption of the Worldhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8272195/allegory-the-redemption-the-worldFree Image from public domain licenseArt history class Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11547087/art-history-class-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseJacob Draws Water for Rachel's Animals (Jacob abreuve le troupeau de Rachel)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8241242/jacob-draws-water-for-rachels-animals-jacob-abreuve-troupeau-rachelFree Image from public domain licenseArt expo poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12721120/art-expo-poster-templateView licenseSketches for Compositions and Groups of Figures (recto and verso)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8261049/sketches-for-compositions-and-groups-figures-recto-and-versoFree Image from public domain licenseArtistic voice Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10172099/artistic-voice-instagram-post-templateView licenseNine heads after Paolo Veronesehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8245003/nine-heads-after-paolo-veroneseFree Image from public domain license