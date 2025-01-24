Edit ImageCrop2SaveSaveEdit ImagecartoongrassanimalfacepersonartwatercolourelephantTaming of the Elephant ChanchalOriginal public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 880 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2256 x 1654 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarCute little elephant cartoon, watercolor illustration, editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12526489/cute-little-elephant-cartoon-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView licenseVishnu Rescuing the King of the Elephantshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12037724/vishnu-rescuing-the-king-the-elephantsFree Image from public domain licenseCute little elephant cartoon png, watercolor illustration, editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12526316/cute-little-elephant-cartoon-png-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView licenseA King in an Elephant-drawn Carriage, King of the Ghulam (Slave or Servant) Suit, Playing Card from a Mughal Ganjifa Sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932176/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseCute little elephant cartoon, watercolor illustration, editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12526338/cute-little-elephant-cartoon-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView licenseKrishna and Radha Strolling in the Rainhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923831/krishna-and-radha-strolling-the-rainFree Image from public domain licenseWild elephants background, animal illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8696930/wild-elephants-background-animal-illustrationView licenseThe Buraq Worshipped by Two Princes (recto); Calligraphy (verso)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932232/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseWild elephants background, animal illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8689098/wild-elephants-background-animal-illustrationView licenseMaharana Ari Singh of Udaipur (r. 1761-73) and His Entourage at the Hunthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12037820/image-face-tiger-personFree Image from public domain licenseWild elephants background, animal illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8696942/wild-elephants-background-animal-illustrationView licenseKrishna Breaks the Cart, Folio from a Bhagavata Purana (Ancient Stories of the Lord)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932290/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseAfrican safari background, wild animal digital painthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12044069/african-safari-background-wild-animal-digital-paintView licenseDhanashri Ragini, First Wife of Dipak Raga, Folio from a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932165/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor girls in a park, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10195839/watercolor-girls-park-editable-remix-designView licenseRaja Surma Sen (Reigned 1781-1788) and His Attendant Nagatu Worshipping the Goddess Kalihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11924039/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseLearn about animals Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12504908/learn-about-animals-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseAn Ascetic Receiving an Offering from a Womanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923093/ascetic-receiving-offering-from-womanFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor girls in a park, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10389017/watercolor-girls-park-editable-remix-designView licenseProcession with Elephants and Horses, Folio from a Bhagavata Purana (Ancient Stories of the Lord)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11922662/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseCute little elephant cartoon png, watercolor illustration, editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12526318/cute-little-elephant-cartoon-png-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView licenseMegha Mallar Raga, Folio from a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932265/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseSavanna elephants animal wildlife nature remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12661560/savanna-elephants-animal-wildlife-nature-remix-editable-designView licenseShankarabharana Ragaputra, Folio from a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932897/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseWelcome baby poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597211/welcome-baby-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseIndra Paying Homage to Krishna, Folio from a Bhagavata Purana (Ancient Stories of the Lord)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12037869/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseCute little elephant cartoon, watercolor illustration, editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12526468/cute-little-elephant-cartoon-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView licenseKrishna Riding a Composite Horsehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931198/krishna-riding-composite-horseFree Image from public domain licenseCute wild animals, watercolor illustration, editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12510814/cute-wild-animals-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView licenseShiva Enthronedhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038027/shiva-enthronedFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor girls picnic in a park, editable desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11455937/watercolor-girls-picnic-park-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseThe Month of Ashadha (June-July), Folio from a Barahmasa (The Twelve Months)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932267/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseBaby shower poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597208/baby-shower-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseA Jain Monk Preachinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932182/jain-monk-preachingFree Image from public domain licenseCartoon wedding ceremony watercolor animal character illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12613391/png-accessory-adult-animalView licenseMaharaja Sher Singh (Reigned 1841-1843)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932186/maharaja-sher-singh-reigned-1841-1843Free Image from public domain licenseEditable cute animal illustration design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15396695/editable-cute-animal-illustration-design-element-setView licenseAsavari Ragini, Fourth Wife of Shri Raga, Folio from a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932773/image-face-border-plantFree Image from public domain licenseJungle animals background, drawing designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8692011/jungle-animals-background-drawing-designView licenseChandra, The Moon God; Folio from a Book of Dreamshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11922760/image-face-person-moonFree Image from public domain license