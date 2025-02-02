Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagetea plantjapanese art teajapan treetea treeplanttreefacepersonScholars Enjoying Tea by Nakabayashi ChikkeiOriginal public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 767 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5149 x 3293 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarJapanese travel agency Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12482637/japanese-travel-agency-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensegreen gourds growing from vine descending from UR; long, green fruits with big leaves, many with brown parts and round…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7652212/image-plant-flower-leavesFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740998/japanese-geisha-woman-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licensewhite-robed figure seated on edge of a rocky outcropping over crashing waves; very faint grey halo behind head; green mounthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7472750/image-art-japanese-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12760008/japanese-geisha-woman-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSparse landscape with one tree at center; shadowy mountain silhouettes; blue-green and brown rocks at edge of water, LLC…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7636914/image-flowers-plant-artFree Image from public domain licenseJapan festival Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13824422/japan-festival-facebook-post-templateView licenseLandscape by Nakabayashi Chikkeihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9329610/landscapeFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese cherry blossom background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12768332/japanese-cherry-blossom-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenserugged mountain peaks in background; small figure on bridge at bottom, LRQ; another figure seated at a table in a small…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7477726/image-background-art-buildingFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese teahouse poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12602586/japanese-teahouse-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseLandscape: Ode to the Red Cliff by Nakabayashi Chikkeihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932500/image-plant-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7722546/editable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseLandscape with procession of anthropomorphized foxes walking on hind legs including foxes seated in a grey and red sedan…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7636879/image-art-vintage-treesFree Image from public domain licenseCustomizable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8010031/customizable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseMan dressed in pink kimono walking over a plank bridge across a stream toward a building behind a fence; trees and…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7637372/image-art-vintage-treesFree Image from public domain licenseCustomizable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7721201/customizable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView licensemountain landscape with rolling vertical rock formations and pine trees; water at R side; rocky tree lined shores; two small…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7478249/image-tree-art-buildingsFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8034085/editable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseMountain landscape with trees: at LL, a figure with straw rain cape crosses a bridge into a grove of trees at R; mountains…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7637326/image-background-art-lightFree Image from public domain licenseTeahouse cafe ad poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12477389/teahouse-cafe-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensefive line inscription above a portrait of a kneeling man with wispy beard and hair, bearing a half smile, looking to PR;…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7424062/image-animal-bird-artFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese garden poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11965018/japanese-garden-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseSteep rocky hillside with a few buildings near L edge at middle; back of man seated by stream at bottom foreground with pine…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7636877/image-art-vintage-treesFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese garden Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10173733/japanese-garden-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensedelicately painted landscape; small cluster of trees at bottom with boulders and a small open-walled structure; boulders and…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7652166/image-background-vintage-artFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese teahouse poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11956737/japanese-teahouse-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseFragrant Garden under a Hazy Moon by Nakabayashi Chikutō (Japanese, 1776–1853)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9086738/image-chinese-painting-mapFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage Japanese woman element, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7769629/editable-vintage-japanese-woman-element-ukiyo-e-remixView licensefive small birds perched on snow-covered bamboo and a small crooked branch growing from side of a cliff; birds facing…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7477385/image-grasses-birds-artFree Image from public domain licenseJapan festival Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14517116/japan-festival-instagram-post-templateView licenseMounted Courtier Crossing the River Tamagawa at Ide by Tsukioka Sessaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11922638/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese teahouse poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10095015/japanese-teahouse-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseThin, tall shoots of bamboo with delicate foliage; shoots in foreground painted in black, those in back ground grey; gold…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7637303/image-flower-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese cherry blossom background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12768057/japanese-cherry-blossom-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBranch with green and brown leaves and four wooly seed pods; inscription and two seals, URC. Original from the Minneapolis…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7638393/image-art-vintage-leavesFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese teahouse Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12482515/japanese-teahouse-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSummer and Autumn Landscapeshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8037645/summer-and-autumn-landscapesFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese teahouse blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12602589/japanese-teahouse-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseOld Man and Womanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12491802/old-man-and-womanFree Image from public domain license