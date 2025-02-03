Edit ImageCrop4SaveSaveEdit Imagetriptychframepublic domain patternprayerchristianity public domain imagesfresco paintingreligiouscatholicism vintageTriptych with Scenes from the Life of St. George by AragonOriginal public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 900 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5741 x 7653 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarDear God poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14599817/dear-god-poster-templateView licensePNG Saint John the Evangelist on Patmos, his Ascension, ca. 1315 – 1360 by pietro lorenzetti, element on transparent…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18148655/photo-png-leaf-personFree PNG from public domain licenseWorship night poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11791330/worship-night-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseTriptych of the Crucifixion with Saints Anthony, Christopher, James and Georgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8962317/triptych-the-crucifixion-with-saints-anthony-christopher-james-and-georgeFree Image from public domain licensePrayer night poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11791324/prayer-night-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseReliquary with Madonna and Child with Saints (1350-1359 (Medieval)) by Lippo Vannihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10147940/photo-image-paper-face-personFree Image from public domain licensePray more worry less poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14762517/pray-more-worry-less-poster-templateView licenseSaint John the Evangelist on Patmos, his Ascension, ca. 1315 - 1360 by pietro lorenzettihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/19013218/photo-image-leaf-person-churchFree Image from public domain licenseMichelangelo Buonarroti's The Creation of Adam element, editable picture frame design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9081561/png-adam-antique-artView licenseCalling and Martyrdom of Saint Matthew, ca. 1315 - 1360 by pietro lorenzettihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/19013184/calling-and-martyrdom-saint-matthew-ca-1315-1360-pietro-lorenzettiFree Image from public domain licenseLeonardo da Vinci's The Last Supper, editable famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. Remastered by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8928169/png-antique-art-artworkView licenseRaising of the Cross, ca. 1480 – 1500 by master of the stötteritz altarhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18984747/raising-the-cross-ca-1480-1500-master-the-stotteritz-altarFree Image from public domain licenseLeonardo da Vinci's The Last Supper, editable famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. Remastered by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8927407/png-antique-art-artworkView licenseMadonna and Child Enthroned with Saints (ca. 1380-1400 (Medieval)) by Master of the Panzano Triptychhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10147985/photo-image-face-person-churchFree Image from public domain licenseMichelangelo Buonarroti's The Creation of Adam, editable picture frame design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8912895/png-adam-antique-artView licenseTriptych: Annunciation with the Prophets David and Isaiah (ca. 1500 (Renaissance)) by Master of the Orléans Triptychhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10149702/photo-image-face-person-churchFree Image from public domain licenseChurch worship service poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11736467/church-worship-service-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseVirgin and Child, with the Crucifixion and the Annunciation, and the Coronation of the Virgin and the Presentation in the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10147837/image-face-person-churchFree Image from public domain license3D praying nun, religion editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12394802/praying-nun-religion-editable-remixView licenseMadonna and Child Enthroned with Saints (ca. 1470 (Renaissance)) by Master of the Arcetri Altarpiecehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10148470/photo-image-face-person-churchFree Image from public domain licensePrayer night poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11723461/prayer-night-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseAltarpiece with the Virgin and Child with Saints (ca. 1410-1420 (Medieval)) by Olivuccio di Ciccarello da Camerinohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10148045/image-face-person-churchFree Image from public domain licensePrayer night poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12591596/prayer-night-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseDouble-sided Diptych with Mary at Dabra Metmaq (Front); Saints (Back) (late 17th century (Gondarine)) by Ethiopianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139209/photo-image-face-person-churchFree Image from public domain license3D editable African American nun praying in church remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12407949/editable-african-american-nun-praying-church-remixView licenseVirgin and Child with Saints John the Evangelist and Paul (before 1750) by Style of Ambrogio Bergognonehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9795556/photo-image-face-person-churchFree Image from public domain licensePrayers poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11946205/prayers-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseThe Crucifixion and Saint Christopher (ca. 1340 (Medieval)) by School of Pisahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10147822/the-crucifixion-and-saint-christopher-ca-1340-medieval-school-pisaFree Image from public domain licenseChurch worship service Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11736465/church-worship-service-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePNG Crucifixion Triptych of the Humbracht Family of Frankfurt, 1504 – ca. 1508 by master of frankfurt, element on…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18138885/photo-png-person-crossFree PNG from public domain licensePrayer night Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12696326/prayer-night-facebook-post-template-editable-designView licenseSaint Andrew and Saint Benedict with the Archangel Gabriel [left panel] (shortly before 1387) by Agnolo Gaddihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9982185/photo-image-golden-frame-faceFree Image from public domain licenseDear God poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14600650/dear-god-poster-templateView licenseTriptych of the Madonna and Child with Saints by Neri Di Biccihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11801008/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseChurch worship service blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11736464/church-worship-service-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseDouble-sided Polyptych with the Virgin and Child, Saint George and the Young Woman of Beirut, Archangels, and Saints (late…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10156538/photo-image-face-wooden-personFree Image from public domain licenseChurch worship service Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11015362/church-worship-service-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseSCENES FROM PASSION IN ARCHITECTURAL (19th century) by Spanishhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10158301/scenes-from-passion-architectural-19th-century-spanishFree Image from public domain licenseChurch logo template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13383688/church-logo-template-editable-designView licensePNG Calling and Martyrdom of Saint Matthew, ca. 1315 – 1360 by pietro lorenzetti, element on transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18138190/photo-png-face-personFree PNG from public domain license