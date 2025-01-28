rawpixel
Geisha at Annual Festival by Utagawa Kuninaga
Japanese women illustration sticker set, editable design
Buddhist Deva Bonten
Japanese women illustration sticker set, editable design
Okitsu, Ejiri, Yui, and Fuchu, no. 5 from the series "Cutouts of the Fifty-three Stations (Gojusan tsugi harimaze)" by…
Vintage Japanese woman illustration remixed by rawpixel.
Courtesan with her Pet by Suzuki Harunobu
Editable vintage Japanese geisha character, ukiyo-e remix
Carrying a lantern sponsored by the Kojimachi, from the series "The Festival of the Sanno Shrine (Sanno gosairei)" by Torii…
Customizable vintage Japanese geisha character, ukiyo-e remix
The Actor Segawa Kikunojo III in an Unidentified Role by Katsukawa Shunsho
Vintage Japanese woman illustration remixed by rawpixel.
Goten Hill (Goten-yama), from the series "Flower Viewing in Edo (Edo hanami tsukushi)" by Utagawa Kunisada I (Toyokuni III)
Editable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
The Sumiyoshi Dance by Nishimura Shigenaga
Vintage Japanese tigers background, aesthetic frame, editable design
The Actors Ichikawa Monnosuke I and Tamazawa Rinya by Torii Kiyomasu I
Aesthetic vintage tigers background, round frame, editable design
Folding Fan Seller, Round Fan Seller, and Barley Pounder (Ogi-uri, uchiwa-uri, mugi-tsuki), from the series "Female Geisha…
Aesthetic vintage tigers background, round frame, editable design
Young Woman Reading Tanzaku Tied to a Cherry Tree by Ishikawa Toyonobu
Vintage Japanese tigers background, aesthetic frame, editable design
The Actor Nakamura Takesaburo I as Kewaizaka no Shosho (?) by Torii Kiyonobu I
Customizable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
Okazaki, section of sheet no. 10 from the series "Cutouts of the Fifty-three Stations (Gojusan tsugi harimaze)" by Utagawa…
Aesthetic Japanese tigers background, round frame, editable design
Scene in a Brothel from A Mirror of Beautiful Women of the Green Houses Compared by Kitao Shigemasa and Katsukawa Shunshō
Aesthetic Japanese tigers background, round frame, editable design
Connoisseurs of Contemporary Manners (Tosei fozoku tsu): The Geisha Style by Kitagawa Utamaro
Aesthetic Japanese tigers background, round frame, editable design
Geisha looking up at a cuckoo, from the series "Five Annual Festivals for the Katsushika Circle (Katsushika gosekku)" by…
Aesthetic Japanese tigers background, round frame, editable design
Representing the Tanabata Festival: Weaver Princess Threading a Needle by Yashima Gakutei
Geisha glam Facebook post template
The Flowered-hat Dance (Hanagasa odori), from the series "Comic Performances from the Niwaka Festival in the Pleasure…
Customizable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
Kyōgen Scene by Yokoyama Kazan
Editable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
Otafuku by Hanabusa Itchō
Japanese aesthetic women, flowers collage element editable set
Women's Activities of the Tokugawa Era: Creating Bonkei Tray Landscapes by Toyohara Chikanobu
