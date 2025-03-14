Edit ImageCrop13SaveSaveEdit Imageflowersarthur bowen daviesvintage illustrationflower public domainwomansketch flowercartoonfaceFlowers by Arthur Bowen DaviesOriginal public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGTIFFLow Resolution 1200 x 790 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5095 x 3355 px | 300 dpiHigh Resolution (HD) 5095 x 3355 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarVintage woman holding rose, Valentine's Day collage remix editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9609871/vintage-woman-holding-rose-valentines-day-collage-remix-editable-designView licenseThe Three Graces (East Indian Worship) by Arthur Bowen Davieshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931791/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman driving, editable vintage collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346311/victorian-woman-driving-editable-vintage-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licensePastoral Dells and Peaks by Arthur Bowen Davieshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932435/pastoral-dells-and-peaks-arthur-bowen-daviesFree Image from public domain licenseWoman holding flower, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12541956/woman-holding-flower-vintage-art-nouveau-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseOn the Heights (1919) by Arthur Bowen Davieshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773265/the-heights-1919-arthur-bowen-daviesFree Image from public domain licenseWoman holding flower, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12574291/woman-holding-flower-vintage-art-nouveau-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseRe-union on the Secesh-Democratic Planhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7988471/re-union-the-secesh-democratic-planFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman driving, editable vintage collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9325555/victorian-woman-driving-editable-vintage-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseNorth Front and Second Floor Plan of John Munn House, Utica, New Yorkhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8001394/north-front-and-second-floor-plan-john-munn-house-utica-new-yorkFree Image from public domain licenseBradley's The Kiss frame background, vintage man & peacock illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12540056/png-adult-art-nouveauView licenseTshusick, an Ojibwa woman, holding a flower. Coloured lithograph by A. Hoffy after C.B. King, 1837.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13960427/image-cartoon-flower-personFree Image from public domain licenseBradley's The Kiss frame background, vintage man & peacock illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563589/png-adult-art-nouveauView licenseNymphs of the Stream (1919-1920) by Arthur B Davies, George C Miller and Weyhe Galleryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10058256/image-face-person-line-drawingFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman driving png, editable vintage collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346526/victorian-woman-driving-png-editable-vintage-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseStudy for 'Stella Funesta' ('The Evil Star') by Elihu Vedderhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932571/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseBradley's The Kiss frame background, vintage man & peacock illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12541376/png-art-nouveau-backgroundView licenseThe True Issue or "Thats Whats the Matter"https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7986568/the-true-issue-thats-whats-the-matterFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic vintage sculpture, flower editable sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9591104/aesthetic-vintage-sculpture-flower-editable-setView licenseThe True Issue or "Thats Whats the Matter"https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7986892/the-true-issue-thats-whats-the-matterFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560684/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseLa Pensée (Thought) (1810–1857) by Achille Devériahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9787405/pensee-thought-1810-1857-achille-deveriaFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic vintage sculpture, flower editable sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9591090/aesthetic-vintage-sculpture-flower-editable-setView licenseEuropa by John Raphael Smithhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12037802/europa-john-raphael-smithFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563646/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseNude Women by Camille Pissarrohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9692353/nude-women-camille-pissarroFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12520241/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseWeeper: Study of a Nude Woman, Seated with Profile to Right (1899) by Henri Fantin Latourhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10053062/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseWoman holding flower png, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12580757/png-adult-animal-wing-artView licensePlaque with Tree Spirits by Tiffany Company, Marc Louis Emmanuel Solon and Mintons Ltdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931893/image-face-plant-personFree Image from public domain licenseBradley's The Kiss, vintage man & peacock illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12574213/bradleys-the-kiss-vintage-man-peacock-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThree Maries by William Say and Annibale Carraccihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12037897/three-maries-william-say-and-annibale-carracciFree Image from public domain licenseBradley's The Kiss, vintage man & peacock illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12531615/bradleys-the-kiss-vintage-man-peacock-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseNude Women by Camille Pissarrohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9692356/nude-women-camille-pissarroFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563645/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseNude Woman Standing, Drying Herself by Edgar Degashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12037872/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseWoman holding flower, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12533302/woman-holding-flower-vintage-art-nouveau-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseAt Varenne, Saint-Maur by Honoré Daumier and Bertautshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9670617/varenne-saint-maur-honore-daumier-and-bertautsFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560688/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseAt Varenne, Saint-Maur by Honoré Daumier and Bertautshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9664382/varenne-saint-maur-honore-daumier-and-bertautsFree Image from public domain license