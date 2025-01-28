Edit ImageCrop5SaveSaveEdit Imagetsukioka yoshitoshivintage weddingmiyamotowedding dress illustration public domainjapanese tsukiokaukiyo-ejapan historybook illustrationMiyamoto Hanako Chastening a Drunkard by Tsukioka YoshitoshiOriginal public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 805 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5135 x 7652 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarTravel guide Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9967637/travel-guide-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseThe Great Battle at Yashima by Tsukioka Yoshitoshihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932300/image-background-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. 