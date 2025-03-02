Edit ImageCrop3SaveSaveEdit Imageplagueindia vintagepaintingbelgiumplague paintingindia paintingoil paintingindia citiesPlague in an Ancient City by Michael Sweerts Brussels 1618 1664 active Italy and IndiaOriginal public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 835 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 7190 x 5003 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarAesthetic Japanese bird background, brown editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11713556/aesthetic-japanese-bird-background-brown-editable-designView licenseThe Crucifixion of St. Andrew by Frans Francken II Antwerp 1581 1642https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932495/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic Japanese bird background, beige textured editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11546618/aesthetic-japanese-bird-background-beige-textured-editable-designView licenseKitchen Interior by Jan Davidsz de Heem and David Teniers the Younger Antwerp 1610 1690https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11922734/image-dog-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic Japanese bird background, beige textured editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11544029/aesthetic-japanese-bird-background-beige-textured-editable-designView licenseA Painter’s Studio (c. 1646 - c. 1650) by Michael Sweertshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13744345/painters-studio-c-1646-1650-michael-sweertsFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic Japanese bird HD wallpaper, beige textured editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11546697/aesthetic-japanese-bird-wallpaper-beige-textured-editable-designView licensePlague in an ancient city. Line engraving by J. Fittler after M. Sweerts.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14003933/plague-ancient-city-line-engraving-fittler-after-sweertsFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic Japanese bird HD wallpaper, brown editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11713557/aesthetic-japanese-bird-wallpaper-brown-editable-designView licenseMan Holding a Jug by Michiel Sweertshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612885/man-holding-jug-michiel-sweertsFree Image from public domain licenseJodhpur, India Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14444382/jodhpur-india-facebook-story-templateView licenseThe Smoker by David Teniers the Younger Antwerp 1610 1690https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11933086/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseIndia travel blog Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14444406/india-travel-blog-facebook-story-templateView licenseLandscape with Peasants Playing Bowls Outside an Inn by David Teniers the Younger Antwerp 1610 1690https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932430/image-cloud-plant-personFree Image from public domain licenseChemical protective suit, digital remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9124082/chemical-protective-suit-digital-remix-editable-designView licenseClothing the Naked by Michiel Sweertshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613262/clothing-the-naked-michiel-sweertsFree Image from public domain licenseChemical protective suit, digital remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9123889/chemical-protective-suit-digital-remix-editable-designView licenseClothing the Naked (c. 1646 - c. 1649) by Michael Sweertshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13741759/clothing-the-naked-c-1646-1649-michael-sweertsFree Image from public domain licenseManhattan Bridge background, Starry Night art remix. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9042206/manhattan-bridge-background-starry-night-art-remix-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Card Players (c. 1646 - c. 1652) by Michael Sweertshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13744604/the-card-players-c-1646-1652-michael-sweertsFree Image from public domain licenseChemical protective suit desktop wallpaper, digital remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9124081/chemical-protective-suit-desktop-wallpaper-digital-remix-editable-designView licenseThree Musicians by Master of the Female Half Lengths Antwerp active 16th centuryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932697/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseArt exhibition blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13051381/art-exhibition-blog-banner-templateView licenseRefreshing the Thirsty (c. 1646 - c. 1649) by Michael Sweertshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13742382/refreshing-the-thirsty-c-1646-1649-michael-sweertsFree Image from public domain licenseManhattan Bridge, Van Gogh's art remix. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9055847/manhattan-bridge-van-goghs-art-remix-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe plague of the Philistines at Ashdod. Oil painting after Nicolas Poussin.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13954549/the-plague-the-philistines-ashdod-oil-painting-after-nicolas-poussinFree Image from public domain licenseManhattan Bridge background, Van Gogh art remix. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9055846/manhattan-bridge-background-van-gogh-art-remix-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBoy Drawing before the Bust of a Roman Emperor. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7651541/image-vintage-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseManhattan Bridge desktop wallpaper. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9055849/manhattan-bridge-desktop-wallpaper-remixed-rawpixelView licenseVisiting the Sick (c. 1646 - c. 1649) by Michael Sweertshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13741486/visiting-the-sick-c-1646-1649-michael-sweertsFree Image from public domain licenseColor Theory poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11517983/color-theory-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseThe Assumption of the Virgin by Peter Paul Rubens and Paulus Pontiushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14260189/the-assumption-the-virgin-peter-paul-rubens-and-paulus-pontiusFree Image from public domain licenseManhattan Bridge, Mona Lisa background, art remix. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9060632/manhattan-bridge-mona-lisa-background-art-remix-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSaint Carlo Borromeo ministering to the plague victims. Oil painting by or after Pierre Mignard the elder.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14002666/image-cartoon-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseManhattan Bridge, Mona Lisa desktop wallpaper. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9057636/manhattan-bridge-mona-lisa-desktop-wallpaper-remixed-rawpixelView licenseA Collision at the Porte de Hal, Brussels (1823) by Constantinus Fidelio Coenehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13742405/collision-the-porte-hal-brussels-1823-constantinus-fidelio-coeneFree Image from public domain licenseEditable ripped paper element, Van Gogh's famous painting design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8894671/png-art-blue-cafeView licenseSaint Roch attending the plague-victims in a lazaretto. Oil painting after Jacopo Robusti, il Tintoretto.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13957684/image-face-frame-personFree Image from public domain licenseAnti-virus protective suit, digital remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9687860/anti-virus-protective-suit-digital-remix-editable-designView licenseAllegory of the City of Bern ( The Temple of the LIberal Arts, with the city of Bern and the Goddess Minerva) by Jacques…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923023/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license