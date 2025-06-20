rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
The Baptism by Julius L Stewart
Save
Edit Image
oil paintingphiladelphiapublic domain oil paintingfriendsdamaskvintage weddingsocietyhunt
Witches poster template
Witches poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13132027/witches-poster-templateView license
Figures by Benjamin F Berlin
Figures by Benjamin F Berlin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931755/figures-benjamin-berlinFree Image from public domain license
Art week poster template
Art week poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12730580/art-week-poster-templateView license
Christ Bearing the Cross
Christ Bearing the Cross
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8293467/christ-bearing-the-crossFree Image from public domain license
History quote Instagram post template
History quote Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14686756/history-quote-instagram-post-templateView license
Hollyhocks by Ross Sterling Turner
Hollyhocks by Ross Sterling Turner
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9308727/hollyhocks-ross-sterling-turnerFree Image from public domain license
Journey through art poster template
Journey through art poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12730309/journey-through-art-poster-templateView license
HSP's Rack Picture by John Frederick Peto
HSP's Rack Picture by John Frederick Peto
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932475/hsps-rack-picture-john-frederick-petoFree Image from public domain license
Break the rules quote Facebook story template
Break the rules quote Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14695417/break-the-rules-quote-facebook-story-templateView license
Virgin and Child with a Goldfinch by Neroccio de Landi
Virgin and Child with a Goldfinch by Neroccio de Landi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9697978/virgin-and-child-with-goldfinch-neroccio-landiFree Image from public domain license
Art week Instagram post template
Art week Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12774986/art-week-instagram-post-templateView license
Portrait of William Anne Hollis, 4th Earl of Essex, Presenting a Cup to Thomas Clutterbuck of Watford by Thomas Gainsborough
Portrait of William Anne Hollis, 4th Earl of Essex, Presenting a Cup to Thomas Clutterbuck of Watford by Thomas Gainsborough
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14263982/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Art week blog banner template
Art week blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12775040/art-week-blog-banner-templateView license
Portrait of a Gentleman
Portrait of a Gentleman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8129147/portrait-gentlemanFree Image from public domain license
Art week Instagram story template
Art week Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12775251/art-week-instagram-story-templateView license
George Washington
George Washington
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7821557/george-washingtonFree Image from public domain license
Writing quote Instagram post template
Writing quote Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14686734/writing-quote-instagram-post-templateView license
Young Faun and Heron by Frederick MacMonnies
Young Faun and Heron by Frederick MacMonnies
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9308655/young-faun-and-heron-frederick-macmonniesFree Image from public domain license
Save the date Instagram post template, editable text
Save the date Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10176601/save-the-date-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Office Board by John F. Peto
Office Board by John F. Peto
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9084498/office-board-john-petoFree Image from public domain license
University clubs social media template, editable design
University clubs social media template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9766085/university-clubs-social-media-template-editable-designView license
Woman Doing Wash (The Washerwoman) by Jean Siméon Chardin
Woman Doing Wash (The Washerwoman) by Jean Siméon Chardin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9265092/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Editable tote bag mockup, vintage famous painting print design, remixed by rawpixel
Editable tote bag mockup, vintage famous painting print design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8867330/png-accessory-american-apparelView license
Charity by Guido Reni
Charity by Guido Reni
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185338/charity-guido-reniFree Image from public domain license
Summer quote Instagram post template
Summer quote Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14767105/summer-quote-instagram-post-templateView license
Dance before a Fountain by Nicolas Lancret
Dance before a Fountain by Nicolas Lancret
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14263393/dance-before-fountain-nicolas-lancretFree Image from public domain license
Wedding invitation Facebook cover template
Wedding invitation Facebook cover template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12776552/wedding-invitation-facebook-cover-templateView license
The Herwigs by Edouard Antonin Vysekal
The Herwigs by Edouard Antonin Vysekal
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931855/the-herwigs-edouard-antonin-vysekalFree Image from public domain license
Cezanne quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable design
Cezanne quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14892845/cezanne-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-vintage-art-editable-designView license
A Boy with a Cat—Morning
A Boy with a Cat—Morning
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8114048/boy-with-catmorningFree Image from public domain license
Bridal gowns, editable poster template
Bridal gowns, editable poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18129054/bridal-gowns-editable-poster-templateView license
Tench Francis
Tench Francis
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8145728/tench-francisFree Image from public domain license
Light my fire quote mobile phone wallpaper template
Light my fire quote mobile phone wallpaper template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14685707/light-fire-quote-mobile-phone-wallpaper-templateView license
Self-Portrait by Lié Louis Périn
Self-Portrait by Lié Louis Périn
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9680477/self-portrait-lie-louis-perinFree Image from public domain license
Poetry quote blog banner template
Poetry quote blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14631771/poetry-quote-blog-banner-templateView license
Head from a statuette, New Kingdom, Amarna Period (ca. 1353–1336 B.C.)
Head from a statuette, New Kingdom, Amarna Period (ca. 1353–1336 B.C.)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9241516/head-from-statuetteFree Image from public domain license
Wedding inspiration Instagram post template, editable text
Wedding inspiration Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11732168/wedding-inspiration-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Portrait of Robert Walter Weir by Julian Alden Weir
Portrait of Robert Walter Weir by Julian Alden Weir
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12037876/image-background-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Love quote blog banner template
Love quote blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14630399/love-quote-blog-banner-templateView license
John Greenleaf
John Greenleaf
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8140103/john-greenleafFree Image from public domain license