Edit ImageCrop22SaveSaveEdit Imageoil paintingphiladelphiapublic domain oil paintingfriendsdamaskvintage weddingsocietyhuntThe Baptism by Julius L StewartOriginal public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGTIFFLow Resolution 1200 x 799 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 6915 x 4607 px | 300 dpiHigh Resolution (HD) 6915 x 4607 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarWitches poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13132027/witches-poster-templateView licenseFigures by Benjamin F Berlinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931755/figures-benjamin-berlinFree Image from public domain licenseArt week poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12730580/art-week-poster-templateView licenseChrist Bearing the Crosshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8293467/christ-bearing-the-crossFree Image from public domain licenseHistory quote Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14686756/history-quote-instagram-post-templateView licenseHollyhocks by Ross Sterling Turnerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9308727/hollyhocks-ross-sterling-turnerFree Image from public domain licenseJourney through art poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12730309/journey-through-art-poster-templateView licenseHSP's Rack Picture by John Frederick Petohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932475/hsps-rack-picture-john-frederick-petoFree Image from public domain licenseBreak the rules quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14695417/break-the-rules-quote-facebook-story-templateView licenseVirgin and Child with a Goldfinch by Neroccio de Landihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9697978/virgin-and-child-with-goldfinch-neroccio-landiFree Image from public domain licenseArt week Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12774986/art-week-instagram-post-templateView licensePortrait of William Anne Hollis, 4th Earl of Essex, Presenting a Cup to Thomas Clutterbuck of Watford by Thomas Gainsboroughhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14263982/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseArt week blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12775040/art-week-blog-banner-templateView licensePortrait of a Gentlemanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8129147/portrait-gentlemanFree Image from public domain licenseArt week Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12775251/art-week-instagram-story-templateView licenseGeorge Washingtonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7821557/george-washingtonFree Image from public domain licenseWriting quote Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14686734/writing-quote-instagram-post-templateView licenseYoung Faun and Heron by Frederick MacMonnieshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9308655/young-faun-and-heron-frederick-macmonniesFree Image from public domain licenseSave the date Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10176601/save-the-date-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseOffice Board by John F. Petohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9084498/office-board-john-petoFree Image from public domain licenseUniversity clubs social media template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9766085/university-clubs-social-media-template-editable-designView licenseWoman Doing Wash (The Washerwoman) by Jean Siméon Chardinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9265092/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseEditable tote bag mockup, vintage famous painting print design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8867330/png-accessory-american-apparelView licenseCharity by Guido Renihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185338/charity-guido-reniFree Image from public domain licenseSummer quote Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14767105/summer-quote-instagram-post-templateView licenseDance before a Fountain by Nicolas Lancrethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14263393/dance-before-fountain-nicolas-lancretFree Image from public domain licenseWedding invitation Facebook cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12776552/wedding-invitation-facebook-cover-templateView licenseThe Herwigs by Edouard Antonin Vysekalhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931855/the-herwigs-edouard-antonin-vysekalFree Image from public domain licenseCezanne quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14892845/cezanne-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-vintage-art-editable-designView licenseA Boy with a Cat—Morninghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8114048/boy-with-catmorningFree Image from public domain licenseBridal gowns, editable poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18129054/bridal-gowns-editable-poster-templateView licenseTench Francishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8145728/tench-francisFree Image from public domain licenseLight my fire quote mobile phone wallpaper templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14685707/light-fire-quote-mobile-phone-wallpaper-templateView licenseSelf-Portrait by Lié Louis Périnhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9680477/self-portrait-lie-louis-perinFree Image from public domain licensePoetry quote blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14631771/poetry-quote-blog-banner-templateView licenseHead from a statuette, New Kingdom, Amarna Period (ca. 1353–1336 B.C.)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9241516/head-from-statuetteFree Image from public domain licenseWedding inspiration Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11732168/wedding-inspiration-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of Robert Walter Weir by Julian Alden Weirhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12037876/image-background-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseLove quote blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14630399/love-quote-blog-banner-templateView licenseJohn Greenleafhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8140103/john-greenleafFree Image from public domain license