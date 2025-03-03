rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Oriole and Wild Rose by Utagawa Hiroshige
Save
Edit Image
japanese roseutagawa hiroshigepaintingjapan patternjapanese woodblockcalligraphy asiajapanese flowerjapanese flowers painting public domain
Japanese woman, Fuji Mount illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese woman, Fuji Mount illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670399/japanese-woman-fuji-mount-illustration-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
Swallow Chorus by Utagawa Hiroshige and Utagawa Hiroshige III
Swallow Chorus by Utagawa Hiroshige and Utagawa Hiroshige III
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932504/image-plant-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Vintage Japanese nature background, watercolor bird perching on bamboo illustration, editable design
Vintage Japanese nature background, watercolor bird perching on bamboo illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8151520/png-aesthetic-animal-backgroundView license
Black-naped Oriole Perched on a Stem of Rose Mallow
Black-naped Oriole Perched on a Stem of Rose Mallow
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8053491/black-naped-oriole-perched-stem-rose-mallowFree Image from public domain license
Buddhist center poster template
Buddhist center poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740600/buddhist-center-poster-templateView license
A Black-Naped Oriole on a Stem of Rose Mallow. Original public domain image from the MET museum.
A Black-Naped Oriole on a Stem of Rose Mallow. Original public domain image from the MET museum.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7639564/original-public-domain-image-from-the-met-museumFree Image from public domain license
Editable Basketry work: by the craftsman Ichida Shōshichirō of Naniwa by Utagawa Hiroshige. Original from The MET Museum.…
Editable Basketry work: by the craftsman Ichida Shōshichirō of Naniwa by Utagawa Hiroshige. Original from The MET Museum.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8930728/png-animals-antique-artView license
Okabe: Utsu Mountain by Utagawa Hiroshige
Okabe: Utsu Mountain by Utagawa Hiroshige
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931224/okabe-utsu-mountain-utagawa-hiroshigeFree Image from public domain license
Buddha statue poster template
Buddha statue poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740442/buddha-statue-poster-templateView license
Poetry Cards from the One Hundred Poems by One Hundred Poets by Utagawa Hiroshige
Poetry Cards from the One Hundred Poems by One Hundred Poets by Utagawa Hiroshige
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931216/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Japanese village ink art background remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese village ink art background remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670235/japanese-village-ink-art-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
Dyers' Quarters, Kanda by Utagawa Hiroshige
Dyers' Quarters, Kanda by Utagawa Hiroshige
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931188/dyers-quarters-kanda-utagawa-hiroshigeFree Image from public domain license
Buddha statue blog banner template
Buddha statue blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13059448/buddha-statue-blog-banner-templateView license
Kingfisher and Water Plantain by Utagawa Hiroshige
Kingfisher and Water Plantain by Utagawa Hiroshige
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931786/image-art-vintage-illustrationFree Image from public domain license
Buddha statue Instagram post template
Buddha statue Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13059450/buddha-statue-instagram-post-templateView license
Kingfisher and Reeds by Utagawa Hiroshige
Kingfisher and Reeds by Utagawa Hiroshige
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932091/kingfisher-and-reeds-utagawa-hiroshigeFree Image from public domain license
Buddha statue Facebook story template
Buddha statue Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13059449/buddha-statue-facebook-story-templateView license
Cuckoo and Pine Tree with Full Moon by Utagawa Hiroshige
Cuckoo and Pine Tree with Full Moon by Utagawa Hiroshige
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931995/image-moon-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Japanese woman, Fuji Mount illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese woman, Fuji Mount illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670393/japanese-woman-fuji-mount-illustration-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
Great Scene of Fishing in the Bay by Utagawa Hiroshige
Great Scene of Fishing in the Bay by Utagawa Hiroshige
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11922975/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Buddhism quote Instagram story template, editable design
Buddhism quote Instagram story template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14787433/buddhism-quote-instagram-story-template-editable-designView license
Hamamatsu: the Murmuring Pines by Utagawa Hiroshige
Hamamatsu: the Murmuring Pines by Utagawa Hiroshige
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11922655/image-person-art-skyFree Image from public domain license
Buddhism quote, Instagram post template, editable design
Buddhism quote, Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/17001503/buddhism-quote-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
Warbler on Red Plum Branch by Utagawa Hiroshige
Warbler on Red Plum Branch by Utagawa Hiroshige
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11922768/warbler-red-plum-branch-utagawa-hiroshigeFree Image from public domain license
Oriental Japanese seafood illustration sticker set, editable design
Oriental Japanese seafood illustration sticker set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8701564/oriental-japanese-seafood-illustration-sticker-set-editable-designView license
Asakusa Rice Fields and Festival of Torinomachi by Utagawa Hiroshige
Asakusa Rice Fields and Festival of Torinomachi by Utagawa Hiroshige
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931196/image-cat-art-patternFree Image from public domain license
Japan festival Instagram post template, editable text
Japan festival Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11893181/japan-festival-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Blacked-naped oriole on hibiscus by Utagawa Hiroshige
Blacked-naped oriole on hibiscus by Utagawa Hiroshige
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8951058/blacked-naped-oriole-hibiscus-utagawa-hiroshigeFree Image from public domain license
Authentic Japan blog banner template, editable text
Authentic Japan blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12511382/authentic-japan-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Fukagawa Susaki and Jūmantsubo by Utagawa Hiroshige
Fukagawa Susaki and Jūmantsubo by Utagawa Hiroshige
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932136/image-art-sky-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Authentic Japan poster template, editable text and design
Authentic Japan poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12511398/authentic-japan-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Fujieda by Utagawa Kunisada and Utagawa Hiroshige
Fujieda by Utagawa Kunisada and Utagawa Hiroshige
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932206/fujieda-utagawa-kunisada-and-utagawa-hiroshigeFree Image from public domain license
Vintage Japanese nature background, watercolor bird perching on bamboo illustration, editable design
Vintage Japanese nature background, watercolor bird perching on bamboo illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8243907/png-aesthetic-animal-backgroundView license
Evening Rain at Karasaki, Pine Tree
Evening Rain at Karasaki, Pine Tree
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8098340/evening-rain-karasaki-pine-treeFree Image from public domain license
Authentic Japan Instagram story template, editable text
Authentic Japan Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12511429/authentic-japan-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Complete View of the Plum Estate of Kameido by Utagawa Hiroshige
Complete View of the Plum Estate of Kameido by Utagawa Hiroshige
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932033/image-person-art-patternFree Image from public domain license
Learn Japanese poster template, editable text & design
Learn Japanese poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11546555/learn-japanese-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Act VIII: Konami's Bridal Journey by Utagawa Hiroshige
Act VIII: Konami's Bridal Journey by Utagawa Hiroshige
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931205/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Hokusai's running horse, Japanese ink animal illustration remixed by rawpixel.
Hokusai's running horse, Japanese ink animal illustration remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12662811/hokusais-running-horse-japanese-ink-animal-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Act I: Lady Kaoyo Mounting the Steps at Hachiman Shrine for the Identification of Her Dead Master's Helmet by Utagawa…
Act I: Lady Kaoyo Mounting the Steps at Hachiman Shrine for the Identification of Her Dead Master's Helmet by Utagawa…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931226/image-background-face-personFree Image from public domain license