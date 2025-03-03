Edit ImageCrop13SaveSaveEdit Imagejapanese roseutagawa hiroshigepaintingjapan patternjapanese woodblockcalligraphy asiajapanese flowerjapanese flowers painting public domainOriole and Wild Rose by Utagawa HiroshigeOriginal public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGTIFFLow Resolution 399 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 911 x 2741 px | 300 dpiHigh Resolution (HD) 911 x 2741 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarJapanese woman, Fuji Mount illustration background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670399/japanese-woman-fuji-mount-illustration-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSwallow Chorus by Utagawa Hiroshige and Utagawa Hiroshige IIIhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932504/image-plant-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseVintage Japanese nature background, watercolor bird perching on bamboo illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8151520/png-aesthetic-animal-backgroundView licenseBlack-naped Oriole Perched on a Stem of Rose Mallowhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8053491/black-naped-oriole-perched-stem-rose-mallowFree Image from public domain licenseBuddhist center poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740600/buddhist-center-poster-templateView licenseA Black-Naped Oriole on a Stem of Rose Mallow. Original public domain image from the MET museum.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7639564/original-public-domain-image-from-the-met-museumFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Basketry work: by the craftsman Ichida Shōshichirō of Naniwa by Utagawa Hiroshige. Original from The MET Museum.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8930728/png-animals-antique-artView licenseOkabe: Utsu Mountain by Utagawa Hiroshigehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931224/okabe-utsu-mountain-utagawa-hiroshigeFree Image from public domain licenseBuddha statue poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740442/buddha-statue-poster-templateView licensePoetry Cards from the One Hundred Poems by One Hundred Poets by Utagawa Hiroshigehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931216/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese village ink art background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670235/japanese-village-ink-art-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseDyers' Quarters, Kanda by Utagawa Hiroshigehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931188/dyers-quarters-kanda-utagawa-hiroshigeFree Image from public domain licenseBuddha statue blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13059448/buddha-statue-blog-banner-templateView licenseKingfisher and Water Plantain by Utagawa Hiroshigehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931786/image-art-vintage-illustrationFree Image from public domain licenseBuddha statue Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13059450/buddha-statue-instagram-post-templateView licenseKingfisher and Reeds by Utagawa Hiroshigehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932091/kingfisher-and-reeds-utagawa-hiroshigeFree Image from public domain licenseBuddha statue Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13059449/buddha-statue-facebook-story-templateView licenseCuckoo and Pine Tree with Full Moon by Utagawa Hiroshigehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931995/image-moon-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese woman, Fuji Mount illustration background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670393/japanese-woman-fuji-mount-illustration-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseGreat Scene of Fishing in the Bay by Utagawa Hiroshigehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11922975/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseBuddhism quote Instagram story template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14787433/buddhism-quote-instagram-story-template-editable-designView licenseHamamatsu: the Murmuring Pines by Utagawa Hiroshigehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11922655/image-person-art-skyFree Image from public domain licenseBuddhism quote, Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/17001503/buddhism-quote-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseWarbler on Red Plum Branch by Utagawa Hiroshigehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11922768/warbler-red-plum-branch-utagawa-hiroshigeFree Image from public domain licenseOriental Japanese seafood illustration sticker set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8701564/oriental-japanese-seafood-illustration-sticker-set-editable-designView licenseAsakusa Rice Fields and Festival of Torinomachi by Utagawa Hiroshigehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931196/image-cat-art-patternFree Image from public domain licenseJapan festival Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11893181/japan-festival-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseBlacked-naped oriole on hibiscus by Utagawa Hiroshigehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8951058/blacked-naped-oriole-hibiscus-utagawa-hiroshigeFree Image from public domain licenseAuthentic Japan blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12511382/authentic-japan-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseFukagawa Susaki and Jūmantsubo by Utagawa Hiroshigehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932136/image-art-sky-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseAuthentic Japan poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12511398/authentic-japan-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseFujieda by Utagawa Kunisada and Utagawa Hiroshigehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932206/fujieda-utagawa-kunisada-and-utagawa-hiroshigeFree Image from public domain licenseVintage Japanese nature background, watercolor bird perching on bamboo illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8243907/png-aesthetic-animal-backgroundView licenseEvening Rain at Karasaki, Pine Treehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8098340/evening-rain-karasaki-pine-treeFree Image from public domain licenseAuthentic Japan Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12511429/authentic-japan-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseComplete View of the Plum Estate of Kameido by Utagawa Hiroshigehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932033/image-person-art-patternFree Image from public domain licenseLearn Japanese poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11546555/learn-japanese-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseAct VIII: Konami's Bridal Journey by Utagawa Hiroshigehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931205/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseHokusai's running horse, Japanese ink animal illustration remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12662811/hokusais-running-horse-japanese-ink-animal-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseAct I: Lady Kaoyo Mounting the Steps at Hachiman Shrine for the Identification of Her Dead Master's Helmet by Utagawa…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931226/image-background-face-personFree Image from public domain license