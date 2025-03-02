Edit ImageCrop2SaveSaveEdit Imagetsukioka yoshitoshijapaneseukiyo-epublic domain vintage tilesjapanese woodblockjapanese tilecartoonfaceThe Pupils of Uji Joetsu Practicing Fencing by Tsukioka YoshitoshiOriginal public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 573 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3016 x 1441 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarTravel guide Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9967637/travel-guide-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseThe Story of Otomi and Yosaburō by Tsukioka Yoshitoshihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932059/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseUkiyoe art exhibition poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12696627/ukiyoe-art-exhibition-poster-templateView licenseDanjō Matsunaga Hisahide before His Suicide by Tsukioka Yoshitoshihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932297/image-christmas-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseKimono poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12696601/kimono-poster-templateView licenseMiyoshiya Shunzan and Iwami Jūtarō by Tsukioka Yoshitoshihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932755/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseTravel guide poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12687673/travel-guide-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseNakumura Shūkaku in Ichiwa Ichigon by Tsukioka Yoshitoshihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931448/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseKimono Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12708830/kimono-instagram-story-templateView licenseThe Death of Yamamoto Doki at the Great Battle of Kawanakajima by Tsukioka Yoshitoshihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923978/image-background-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseBuddhist center poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740600/buddhist-center-poster-templateView licenseMusashibō Benkei Battling with Young Ushiwaka on Gojō Bridge by Tsukioka Yoshitoshihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931830/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese woman, Fuji Mount illustration background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670399/japanese-woman-fuji-mount-illustration-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseGuards Subdue the Prisoner Yoshizo after His Attempted Jailbreak by Tsukioka Yoshitoshihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923881/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseTravel guide Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12687669/travel-guide-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseTsuki no Kishi Ikina by Tsukioka Yoshitoshihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931213/tsuki-kishi-ikina-tsukioka-yoshitoshiFree Image from public domain licenseBuddha statue poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740442/buddha-statue-poster-templateView licenseThe Great Battle at Yashima by Tsukioka Yoshitoshihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932300/image-background-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseOhara Koson's editable Common and Golden Carp. Original from the Los Angeles County Museum of Art. Original from the Los Angeles County Museum of Art. Remastered by rawpixel.