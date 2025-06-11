rawpixel
Toki Daishiro Fighting the Demon by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
Travel guide poster template, editable text and design
Warrior on Skull; Kintoki Overpowering a Demon by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
The Ghost of Akugenta Yoshihira Attacking His Executioner Namba Jiro at Nunobiki Waterfall by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
The Great Battle at Yashima by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
Shume Urabe Suetake Meeting a Ghost with a Child by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
A Memorial Portrait of Onoe Kikugorō IV by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
Taira no Tadamori and the Oil Thief by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
Mashira no Denji Drinking from a Dipper by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
The Depravity of Seigen by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
Tōbōsaku, Miura Yoshiaki the Tax Collector, and Urashima Tarō Drinking Wine by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
Minamoto no Yorimitsu Cuts at the Earth Spider by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
The Death of Officer Murata by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
Michi no Omi no Mikoto following a crow to the enemy's lair by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
Takagi Toranosuke Tadakatsu Slaying a Demon in a Cave by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
Lord Sadanobu with a Demon behind a Screen by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
Takagi Umanosuke and the Ghost of a Woman by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
Sunrise by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
The Seige and Submergence of Takamatsu Castle by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
Matsumoto Ai Using Judo to Drive Away Four Would-be Rapists by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
Annals of the Meiji Period: The Rebel Insurrection in the Kagoshima Disturbance by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
Aoyanagi Harunosuke Throwing an Assailant Underwater by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
