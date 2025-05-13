rawpixel
An Elephant Fight (Recto) and Vasudeva Rescues Baby Krishna (Verso)
Indian culture poster template, editable text and design
Procession with Elephants and Horses, Folio from a Bhagavata Purana (Ancient Stories of the Lord)
Happy Navratri poster template, editable text and design
Brahma Salutes Krishna (recto); Text (verso); Folio from a Bhagavata Purana (Ancient Stories of the Lord)
Krishnashtami Instagram story template
Scenes from the Life of Krishna, Folio from a Bhagavata Purana (Ancient Stories of the Lord)
World circus day Instagram post template, editable text
Indra Paying Homage to Krishna, Folio from a Bhagavata Purana (Ancient Stories of the Lord)
D-Day anniversary festival poster template
Maharao Ram Singh II of Kota (reigned 1827-1866) Hunting with Maharao Ram Singh of Bundi (reigned 1828-1866)
Ephemera circus elephant element png, editable aesthetic design
Krishna and Balarama Being Driven by Akrura to Mathura, Folio from a Bhagavata Purana (Ancient Stories of the Lord)
Hindu gods Facebook story template
Krishna Quelling the Serpent King Kaliya, Folio from a Bhagavata Purana (Ancient Stories of the Lord)
Hinduism blog banner template, editable text
Krishna Quelling the Serpent King Kaliya
Protest for equality Instagram post template
Krishna and Balarama Play with Gopas, Folio from a Bhagavata Purana (Ancient Stories of the Lord) (recto), Text (verso)
Elephant shelter Facebook post template
Krishna and Gopis (Recto); Kamadeva, God of Desire, Shooting an Arrow at Krishna (Verso), Folio from a Gita Govinda (Song of…
D-Day anniversary poster template
Babhruvahana Leaving the Netherworld with the Elixir (recto), Babhruvahana Hands Over the Elixir to Krishna to Resurrect…
D-Day heroes poster template
A Royal Elephant Fight
D-Day anniversary festival poster template
Prince Hunting Tiger
Good fortune blog banner template, editable text
Krishna Breaks the Cart, Folio from a Bhagavata Purana (Ancient Stories of the Lord)
Cute playful elephant, animal paper craft, editable design
Krishna and Radha Meeting at the Time of the Fearful Event, Folio from a Rasikapriya (The Connoisseur's Delights)
Labor protest Instagram post template
Radha and her Confidante Admiring Krishna Depicted in a Mural (Chitra Darshana), Folio from a Rasikapriya (The Connoisseur's…
Learning elephant, animal paper craft, editable design
Abhimanyu Hunting, Scene from the Story of the Marriage of Abhimanyu and Vatsala, Folio from a Mahabharata ([War of the]…
D-Day anniversary festival Instagram post template
Rathore Shri Kinjan Singhji
Birthday elephant, celebration paper craft editable remix
Portrait Studies of Sikhs (recto); Sikh Noble (possibly Raja Dhian Singh, 1796-1843) and Sketches (verso)
Cute elephant HD wallpaper, paper craft landscape, editable design
Krishna and the Cowherds Receiving Garlands in Mathura, Folio from the "Tularam" Bhagavata Purana (Ancient Stories of the…
