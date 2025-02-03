Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagetsukioka yoshitoshiyoshitoshipriestukiyoe manjapanese woodblock artdiptychpublic domain murderfashion maleThe Priest Daijin Murders Umegae by Tsukioka YoshitoshiOriginal public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 882 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2691 x 1979 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarKimono poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12696601/kimono-poster-templateView licenseThe Story of Priest Nitto at Emmeiin by Tsukioka Yoshitoshihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11922980/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseTravel guide Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9967637/travel-guide-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseThe Depravity of Seigen by Tsukioka Yoshitoshihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931552/the-depravity-seigen-tsukioka-yoshitoshiFree Image from public domain licenseTravel guide poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12687673/travel-guide-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseThe Story of Otomi and Yosaburō by Tsukioka Yoshitoshihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932059/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseKimono Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12708830/kimono-instagram-story-templateView licenseEndo Kiemon Masatada with Assailant by Tsukioka Yoshitoshihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11924006/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseOriental Japanese seafood illustration sticker set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8701564/oriental-japanese-seafood-illustration-sticker-set-editable-designView licenseMan Driven Mad by Priests Hired to Pray for His Recovery by Tsukioka Yoshitoshihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931439/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseUkiyoe art exhibition poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12696627/ukiyoe-art-exhibition-poster-templateView licenseNamakubi Rokuzō Watching a Head Fly through the Air by Tsukioka Yoshitoshihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931276/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseTravel guide Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12687669/travel-guide-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseThe Story of Okoma of Shirokiya by Tsukioka Yoshitoshihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923993/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseSeafood restaurant editable poster template, vintage Ukiyo-e art remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7899618/seafood-restaurant-editable-poster-template-vintage-ukiyo-e-art-remixView licenseToriyama Shūsaku Terutada Capturing a Pheasant with a Bow by Tsukioka Yoshitoshihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931240/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese woman, Fuji Mount illustration background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670393/japanese-woman-fuji-mount-illustration-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseKozō Kiritarō, Young Priest of the Tengus by Tsukioka Yoshitoshihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931446/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese haiku editable poster template, vintage Ukiyo-e art remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7908321/japanese-haiku-editable-poster-template-vintage-ukiyo-e-art-remixView licenseGosho Gorozo Battling a Shadow by Tsukioka Yoshitoshihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923569/image-face-shadow-personFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese woman, Fuji Mount illustration background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670399/japanese-woman-fuji-mount-illustration-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseIchikawa Danjūrō IX as Masashibō Benkei in Kanjinchō by Tsukioka Yoshitoshihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931182/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseTravel guide blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12687678/travel-guide-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseThe Battle at Kagoshima by Tsukioka Yoshitoshihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931553/the-battle-kagoshima-tsukioka-yoshitoshiFree Image from public domain licenseCustomizable vintage Japanese lifestyle, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8441130/customizable-vintage-japanese-lifestyle-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseLord Sadanobu with a Demon behind a Screen by Tsukioka Yoshitoshihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923980/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseVintage Japanese fisherman background, man catching a fish design, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7953926/png-aesthetic-animal-backgroundView licenseDanjō Matsunaga Hisahide before His Suicide by Tsukioka Yoshitoshihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932297/image-christmas-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseVintage Japanese fisherman background, man catching a fish design, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7954135/png-aesthetic-animal-backgroundView licenseChang Shun, the White Stripe in the Waves, Wrestling with Li K'uei, the Black Whirlwind, in the Ching Yang River by Tsukioka…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931304/image-face-plant-personFree Image from public domain licenseCustomizable vintage Japanese lifestyle, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7722922/customizable-vintage-japanese-lifestyle-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseOda Harunaga and a Page with a Lantern by Tsukioka Yoshitoshihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931229/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage Japanese lifestyle, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8440618/editable-vintage-japanese-lifestyle-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseThe Story of the Courtesan Jigokudayu and Priest Ikkyu by Tsukioka Yoshitoshihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923997/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage Japanese lifestyle, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7715566/editable-vintage-japanese-lifestyle-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseThe Suicide of Two Foreign Clerks by Tsukioka Yoshitoshihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931296/image-face-paper-personFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage Japanese lifestyle, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7715176/editable-vintage-japanese-lifestyle-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseMashira no Denji Drinking from a Dipper by Tsukioka Yoshitoshihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11924104/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseCustomizable vintage Japanese lifestyle, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8461380/customizable-vintage-japanese-lifestyle-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseThe Demon of Rashomon Visits Watanabe no Tsuna Disguised as an Old Woman to Retrieve Her Severed Arm by Tsukioka Yoshitoshihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11922690/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license