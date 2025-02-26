Edit ImageCropNarathorn5SaveSaveEdit Imagerosepink rosesfrench rose pngrose vintagebotanical flowerflowertransparent pngpngPNG Pink rose, French flower vintage illustration on transparent background by François-Frédéric Grobon. Remixed by rawpixel.MorePremium imageInfoThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPNGLow Resolution 571 x 800 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3254 x 4556 pxView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFreeFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosDesignsSimilarVintage watercolor flower, editable botanical illustration sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9047484/vintage-watercolor-flower-editable-botanical-illustration-setView licensePink rose, French flower vintage illustration by François-Frédéric Grobon, vector element. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16773673/vector-rose-flower-plantView licenseEditable vintage watercolor flowers, aesthetic botanical illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9058125/editable-vintage-watercolor-flowers-aesthetic-botanical-illustrationView licensePink rose, vintage French flower collage element psd by François-Frédéric Grobon. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10206027/psd-rose-flower-plantView licenseEditable vintage watercolor pink flowers illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9061424/editable-vintage-watercolor-pink-flowers-illustrationView licensePink rose, French flower vintage illustration by François-Frédéric Grobon. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11927505/image-rose-flower-plantView licenseAesthetic watercolor flower bouquet, editable vintage botanical illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9058097/aesthetic-watercolor-flower-bouquet-editable-vintage-botanical-illustrationView licensePink rose, French flower vintage collage element psd by François-Frédéric Grobon. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11911669/psd-rose-flower-plantView licenseEditable vintage flower background, aesthetic watercolor botanical illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9061552/editable-vintage-flower-background-aesthetic-watercolor-botanical-illustrationView licensePink rose, French flower vintage collage element psd by François-Frédéric Grobon. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11919955/psd-rose-flower-plantView licenseVintage watercolor flower background, editable aesthetic botanical illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9061848/vintage-watercolor-flower-background-editable-aesthetic-botanical-illustrationView licensePink rose, French flower vintage collage element psd by François-Frédéric Grobon. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11927318/psd-rose-flower-plantView licenseEditable vintage flower background, aesthetic watercolor botanical illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9061838/editable-vintage-flower-background-aesthetic-watercolor-botanical-illustrationView licensePink rose, French flower vintage illustration by François-Frédéric Grobon. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11927574/image-rose-flower-plantView licenseVintage watercolor flowers, editable botanical illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9058128/vintage-watercolor-flowers-editable-botanical-illustrationView licensePink rose, French flower vintage collage element psd by François-Frédéric Grobon. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11930015/psd-rose-flower-plantView licenseEditable vintage watercolor flowers, aesthetic botanical illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9058131/editable-vintage-watercolor-flowers-aesthetic-botanical-illustrationView licensePink rose, vintage French flower collage element psd by François-Frédéric Grobon. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11912434/psd-rose-flower-plantView licenseVintage watercolor flower pattern background illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9048612/vintage-watercolor-flower-pattern-background-illustrationView licensePink rose, French flower vintage collage element psd by François-Frédéric Grobon. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11929568/psd-rose-flower-plantView licenseEditable vintage watercolor flower pattern illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9070955/editable-vintage-watercolor-flower-pattern-illustrationView licensePink rose, French flower vintage collage element psd by François-Frédéric Grobon. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11929417/psd-rose-flower-plantView licenseWatercolor pink flowers desktop wallpaper, editable vintage botanical illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9061434/png-aesthetic-art-artworkView licensePink rose, French flower vintage collage element psd by François-Frédéric Grobon. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11918463/psd-rose-flower-plantView licenseEditable watercolor flower desktop wallpaper, aesthetic botanical illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9061556/editable-watercolor-flower-desktop-wallpaper-aesthetic-botanical-illustrationView licenseRed rose, French flower vintage collage element psd by François-Frédéric Grobon. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11934979/psd-rose-flower-plantView licenseVintage watercolor flower pattern background illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9048771/vintage-watercolor-flower-pattern-background-illustrationView licensePastel pink rose, French flower vintage collage element psd by François-Frédéric Grobon. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11924848/psd-rose-flower-plantView licenseEditable vintage watercolor flower pattern illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9062036/editable-vintage-watercolor-flower-pattern-illustrationView licensePink rose, French flower vintage collage element psd by François-Frédéric Grobon. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11920432/psd-rose-flower-plantView licenseVintage watercolor flower background, editable botanical illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9048616/vintage-watercolor-flower-background-editable-botanical-illustrationView licensePink rose, French flower vintage collage element psd by François-Frédéric Grobon. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11912175/psd-rose-flower-plantView licenseVintage watercolor flower pattern, editable aesthetic botanical illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9061877/vintage-watercolor-flower-pattern-editable-aesthetic-botanical-illustrationView licensePauline Labonté rose, vintage flower illustration by François-Frédéric Grobon. Public domain image from our own 1873 edition…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10204028/image-rose-flower-plantFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic watercolor flower pattern background, vintage illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9048653/aesthetic-watercolor-flower-pattern-background-vintage-illustrationView licensePink rose, French flower vintage collage element psd by François-Frédéric Grobon. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11935532/psd-rose-flower-plantView licenseVintage watercolor flowers, editable botanical illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9062054/vintage-watercolor-flowers-editable-botanical-illustrationView licenseRed rose, French flower vintage collage element psd by François-Frédéric Grobon. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11929333/psd-rose-flower-plantView licenseEditable vintage watercolor flowers, aesthetic botanical illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9056535/editable-vintage-watercolor-flowers-aesthetic-botanical-illustrationView licensePink rose, French flower vintage collage element psd by François-Frédéric Grobon. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11927320/psd-rose-flower-plantView license