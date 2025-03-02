Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagejapan man kimonojapanese woodblock triptychscartoonfacepatternpersonartmanIchikawa Danjūrō IX as Masashibō Benkei in Kanjinchō by Tsukioka YoshitoshiOriginal public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 627 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3044 x 1591 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarHair salon poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12932708/hair-salon-poster-templateView licenseThe Great Conference on the Conquest of Korea by Tsukioka Yoshitoshihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11924040/image-background-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseCustomizable vintage Japanese lifestyle, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8441130/customizable-vintage-japanese-lifestyle-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseThe Story of Okoma of Shirokiya by Tsukioka Yoshitoshihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923993/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Japanese traditional dance performance, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7716701/editable-japanese-traditional-dance-performance-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseAsukai Masanori Teaching Tokugawa Yoshimune to Play Kemari by Tsukioka Yoshitoshihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931551/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseCustomizable vintage Japanese lifestyle, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7722922/customizable-vintage-japanese-lifestyle-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseIchikawa Danjūrō and Nakamura Fukusuke in the Roles of Katō Kiyomasa and Hinakinu by Toyohara Kunichikahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932532/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage Japanese lifestyle, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8440618/editable-vintage-japanese-lifestyle-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseActors Iwai Kumesaburō III as Nakai no Okume, Onoe Kikujirō II as Daikagura Hananojō, Bandō Takesaburō I as Kokura-an…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931716/image-background-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage Japanese lifestyle, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7715566/editable-vintage-japanese-lifestyle-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseActors Ichikawa Danjôrô V as Gokuin Sen’emon, Bandô Mitsugorô I as An no Heibei, and Nakamura Sukegorô II as Kaminari…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8944546/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage Japanese lifestyle, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7715176/editable-vintage-japanese-lifestyle-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseThe Battle at Kagoshima by Tsukioka Yoshitoshihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931553/the-battle-kagoshima-tsukioka-yoshitoshiFree Image from public domain licenseCustomizable vintage Japanese lifestyle, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8461380/customizable-vintage-japanese-lifestyle-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseThe Actor Ichikawa Danzo IV as Soga no Goro Tokimune in the Play Chigo Suzuri Aoyagi Soga, Performed at the Nakamura Theater…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8945781/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain licenseCustomizable vintage Japanese lifestyle, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7950681/customizable-vintage-japanese-lifestyle-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseIchikawa Kodanji IV as Hige no Ikyū, Bandō Shūka I as Miuraya Agemaki, and Ichikawa Danjūrō VIII as Agemaki no Sukeroku in…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932327/image-face-flower-plantFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage Japanese lifestyle, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7715223/editable-vintage-japanese-lifestyle-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseMoon Reflected in the Rice Fields at Sarashina in Shinano Province by Utagawa Hiroshigehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932195/image-face-person-moonFree Image from public domain licenseSeafood restaurant editable poster template, vintage Ukiyo-e art remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7899618/seafood-restaurant-editable-poster-template-vintage-ukiyo-e-art-remixView licenseThe Actor Ichikawa Danjūrō as Kajiwara Genta Kageki by Utagawa Kunisadahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932193/image-face-paper-peopleFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Japanese traditional dance performance, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7715244/editable-japanese-traditional-dance-performance-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseBando Mitsugoro II as Tennen no Mansaku-kitsune and Ichikawa Monnosuke III as Nikaido Shinanonosuke and Iwai Hanshiro IV as…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9039097/image-cartoon-person-bookFree Image from public domain licenseCustomizable vintage Japanese lifestyle, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8445609/customizable-vintage-japanese-lifestyle-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseIchikawa Danjūrō VIII as Tsukushi Gonroku, Bandō Shūka as Yakko no Koman, and Nakamura Utaemon IV as Asada Tōbei in Danjo…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931704/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseHair salon Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13026174/hair-salon-facebook-story-templateView licenseLord Sadanobu with a Demon behind a Screen by Tsukioka Yoshitoshihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923980/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseCustomizable vintage Japanese lifestyle, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8440533/customizable-vintage-japanese-lifestyle-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseThe Depravity of Seigen by Tsukioka Yoshitoshihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931552/the-depravity-seigen-tsukioka-yoshitoshiFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese haiku editable poster template, vintage Ukiyo-e art remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7908321/japanese-haiku-editable-poster-template-vintage-ukiyo-e-art-remixView licenseBando Mitsugoro III as Minamoto no Yorimasa (right), Segawa Kikunojo V as Ayame no Mae (center), and Ichikawa Danjuro VII as…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9011239/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain licenseHair salon Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13026173/hair-salon-instagram-post-templateView licenseYoung Men of Fashion - A Set of Three (Wakashu sanpukutsui) by Ishikawa Toyonobuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8946776/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain licenseSeafood restaurant Facebook ad template, customizable Ukiyo-e art remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7872074/seafood-restaurant-facebook-template-customizable-ukiyo-e-art-remix-designView licenseThe Actor Ichikawa Monnosuke II, Possibly as Matsuya Soshichi, in the Play Chiyo no Hajime Ondo no Seto (Beginnings of…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8956803/image-cartoon-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseWoman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12749712/woman-combing-hair-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe courtesan Kashiku of the Tsuruya with two child attendants by Kikukawa Eizanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9020715/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain licenseHair salon poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12932694/hair-salon-poster-templateView licensePortrait of the Actor Ichikawa Danjūrō VII in the Role of Yoemon by Utagawa Toyokuni Ihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932131/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license