Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imageutagawa hiroshigejapanese public domainjapanesepublic domain paintings artworkcartoontreefacepersonAct XI First Episode: The Night Attack Advances by Utagawa HiroshigeOriginal public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 802 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2743 x 1833 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarEditable Basketry work: by the craftsman Ichida Shōshichirō of Naniwa by Utagawa Hiroshige. Original from The MET Museum.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8930728/png-animals-antique-artView licenseThe Night Attack Fourth Episode (Actually Fifth): The Retreat across Ryōgoku Bridge by Utagawa Hiroshigehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931469/image-person-art-patternFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese woman, Fuji Mount illustration background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670399/japanese-woman-fuji-mount-illustration-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Night Attack, Third Episode: Achieving the Goal by Utagawa Hiroshigehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931217/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740998/japanese-geisha-woman-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseAct VIII: Konami's Bridal Journey by Utagawa Hiroshigehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931205/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseLearn Japanese poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11546555/learn-japanese-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseRyōgoku Bridge and the Great Riverbank by Utagawa Hiroshigehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9299156/ryogoku-bridge-and-the-great-riverbank-utagawa-hiroshigeFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese village ink art background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670235/japanese-village-ink-art-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseAct IX: Honzō's Suicide in Front of His Family; Yuranosuke Dressed as a Komusō Making Preparations to Attack Moronao by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931267/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseGrand opening Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9822882/grand-opening-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe Night Attack, Sixth Episode: Offering Incense by Utagawa Hiroshigehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931393/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseLearn Japanese Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10176599/learn-japanese-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseAct I: Lady Kaoyo Mounting the Steps at Hachiman Shrine for the Identification of Her Dead Master's Helmet by Utagawa…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931226/image-background-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseHokusai's running horse, Japanese ink animal illustration remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12662811/hokusais-running-horse-japanese-ink-animal-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseAct III: Bannai, Retainer of Moronao, with List of Presents to Appease Moronao, Watched by Honzō at Left by Utagawa Hiroshigehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931570/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseJapan festival Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11893181/japan-festival-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseAct VI: Hunters Returning after Bringing the Body of the Murdered Yoichibei to His Cottage by Utagawa Hiroshigehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931466/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseVintage Japanese nature background, watercolor bird perching on bamboo illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8243907/png-aesthetic-animal-backgroundView licenseHodogaya: The Katabira River and Katabira Bridge by Utagawa Hiroshigehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931203/image-dog-plant-personFree Image from public domain licenseGrand opening poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11374273/grand-opening-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseUtagawa Hiroshige's The Katabira River and Katabira Bridge. Original public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16229102/image-dog-cartoon-animalFree Image from public domain licenseBuddhism quote, Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/17001503/buddhism-quote-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseThe Night Attack, Second Episode: Rōnin Breaking into the House by Utagawa Hiroshigehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931297/image-face-people-artFree Image from public domain licenseBuddhism quote Instagram story template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14787433/buddhism-quote-instagram-story-template-editable-designView licenseAct V: Yoichibei, Father of Okaru, Being Robbed of the Money from Her Sale to a Brothel by Utagawa Hiroshigehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931389/image-face-plant-personFree Image from public domain licenseAuthentic Japan Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12511429/authentic-japan-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseTemple Gardens, Nippori by Utagawa Hiroshigehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932088/temple-gardens-nippori-utagawa-hiroshigeFree Image from public domain licenseOriental Japanese seafood illustration sticker set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8701564/oriental-japanese-seafood-illustration-sticker-set-editable-designView licenseKinryūzan Temple by Utagawa Hiroshigehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931883/kinryuzan-temple-utagawa-hiroshigeFree Image from public domain licenseVintage Japanese nature background, watercolor bird perching on bamboo illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8151520/png-aesthetic-animal-backgroundView licenseHamamatsu: the Murmuring Pines by Utagawa Hiroshigehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11922655/image-person-art-skyFree Image from public domain licenseLearn Japanese Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11546564/learn-japanese-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseThe Ōtsuki Plain in Kai Province by Utagawa Hiroshigehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931390/image-plant-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseAuthentic Japan poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12511398/authentic-japan-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseMannen Bridge, Fukagawa by Utagawa Hiroshigehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9299188/mannen-bridge-fukagawa-utagawa-hiroshigeFree Image from public domain licenseAuthentic Japan blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12511382/authentic-japan-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseAct IV: Envoys from the Shogun Approach Lady Kaoyo and Group at Enya's Castle, Bringing Sentence of Death to Enya, Lady…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931282/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseJapan expo Instagram story template, editable vintage Ukiyo-e art remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7859849/japan-expo-instagram-story-template-editable-vintage-ukiyo-e-art-remixView licenseNoto Province, Waterfall Bay by Utagawa Hiroshigehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932079/noto-province-waterfall-bay-utagawa-hiroshigeFree Image from public domain license