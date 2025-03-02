rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Shōgo Ferry Landing by Kobayashi Kiyochika
Save
Edit Image
kobayashi kiyochikavintage birdboat paintingvintage posterjapanese boatanimalbirdperson
Japanese Teahouse poster template, editable text & design
Japanese Teahouse poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10107317/japanese-teahouse-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Mt. Fuji at Dusk from Edo Bridge by Kobayashi Kiyochika
Mt. Fuji at Dusk from Edo Bridge by Kobayashi Kiyochika
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931214/image-person-art-skyFree Image from public domain license
Go Eco poster template, editable text & design
Go Eco poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10107318/eco-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Minamoto Yoshitsune, Governor of Iyo, Leaping across Eight Boats by Kobayashi Kiyochika
Minamoto Yoshitsune, Governor of Iyo, Leaping across Eight Boats by Kobayashi Kiyochika
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931509/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Bird watching poster template, editable text & design
Bird watching poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10107319/bird-watching-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
The Fall of Chinchow Fort by Kobayashi Kiyochika
The Fall of Chinchow Fort by Kobayashi Kiyochika
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931295/the-fall-chinchow-fort-kobayashi-kiyochikaFree Image from public domain license
Art therapy poster template, customizable ad
Art therapy poster template, customizable ad
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9073890/art-therapy-poster-template-customizableView license
Taira no Tadamori Captures the Priest of Midō by Kobayashi Kiyochika
Taira no Tadamori Captures the Priest of Midō by Kobayashi Kiyochika
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931488/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Japan poster template
Japan poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14460629/japan-poster-templateView license
Lady Sei Shōnagon by Kobayashi Kiyochika
Lady Sei Shōnagon by Kobayashi Kiyochika
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932604/lady-sei-shonagon-kobayashi-kiyochikaFree Image from public domain license
Spring flower fair poster template, editable design
Spring flower fair poster template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670721/spring-flower-fair-poster-template-editable-designView license
Spring Rain by the Ōkawa River Bridge: The Ferry near the Stables by Kobayashi Kiyochika
Spring Rain by the Ōkawa River Bridge: The Ferry near the Stables by Kobayashi Kiyochika
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931801/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Woman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12749712/woman-combing-hair-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Cats and Canvas by Kobayashi Kiyochika
Cats and Canvas by Kobayashi Kiyochika
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932795/cats-and-canvas-kobayashi-kiyochikaFree Image from public domain license
Japanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12760008/japanese-geisha-woman-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Beauties of the Three Capitals: Kayo of Kyoto, Ikkaku of Osaka, and Kokichi of Tokyo by Kobayashi Kiyochika
Beauties of the Three Capitals: Kayo of Kyoto, Ikkaku of Osaka, and Kokichi of Tokyo by Kobayashi Kiyochika
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932872/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Flat lay flyer png mockup element, editable design
Flat lay flyer png mockup element, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14353037/flat-lay-flyer-png-mockup-element-editable-designView license
Tagonoura, near Fuji by Kobayashi Kiyochika
Tagonoura, near Fuji by Kobayashi Kiyochika
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932349/tagonoura-near-fuji-kobayashi-kiyochikaFree Image from public domain license
Fish market poster template, editable text and design
Fish market poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11781323/fish-market-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Fuji-view Ferry, the River Ōkawa by Kobayashi Kiyochika
Fuji-view Ferry, the River Ōkawa by Kobayashi Kiyochika
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932861/image-cloud-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Japanese culture festival poster template
Japanese culture festival poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14517210/japanese-culture-festival-poster-templateView license
Fukuchi Gen’ichirō, from the series “Instructive Models of Lofty Ambition” (1885) print in high resolution by Kobayashi…
Fukuchi Gen’ichirō, from the series “Instructive Models of Lofty Ambition” (1885) print in high resolution by Kobayashi…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7635524/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Japanese New Year poster template
Japanese New Year poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12919638/japanese-new-year-poster-templateView license
Snow at Soto-Sakurada, Kasumigaseki by Kobayashi Kiyochika
Snow at Soto-Sakurada, Kasumigaseki by Kobayashi Kiyochika
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931493/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Ohara Koson's editable Group of Egrets. Original from The Rijksmuseum. Remastered by rawpixel.
Ohara Koson's editable Group of Egrets. Original from The Rijksmuseum. Remastered by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8925589/png-1900s-20th-century-animalView license
Thunder and Lightning at Oumaya Bridge by Kobayashi Kiyochika
Thunder and Lightning at Oumaya Bridge by Kobayashi Kiyochika
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932742/image-person-art-skyFree Image from public domain license
Japan poster template
Japan poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13267443/japan-poster-templateView license
Itsukushima Shrine by Kobayashi Kiyochika
Itsukushima Shrine by Kobayashi Kiyochika
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932533/itsukushima-shrine-kobayashi-kiyochikaFree Image from public domain license
Chinese new year poster template
Chinese new year poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13825392/chinese-new-year-poster-templateView license
Mount Yoshino, Cherry Blossoms by Kobayashi Kiyochika
Mount Yoshino, Cherry Blossoms by Kobayashi Kiyochika
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931676/image-flower-plant-personFree Image from public domain license
Happy Lunar New Year poster template
Happy Lunar New Year poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13825299/happy-lunar-new-year-poster-templateView license
Vice Admiral Itō Sukeyuki, Commander-in-Chief of the Combined Fleet by Kobayashi Kiyochika
Vice Admiral Itō Sukeyuki, Commander-in-Chief of the Combined Fleet by Kobayashi Kiyochika
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9079851/image-art-vintage-personFree Image from public domain license
Spring fragrance poster template, editable design
Spring fragrance poster template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670762/spring-fragrance-poster-template-editable-designView license
Warrior standing with horse in front of large tree. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
Warrior standing with horse in front of large tree. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7637485/image-art-vintage-treeFree Image from public domain license
Lost boat book cover template, editable design
Lost boat book cover template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14710828/lost-boat-book-cover-template-editable-designView license
Hurrah for the Great Empire of Japan: The Second Army Lands on the Jinzhou Peninsula (1894) print in high resolution by…
Hurrah for the Great Empire of Japan: The Second Army Lands on the Jinzhou Peninsula (1894) print in high resolution by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7635536/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Wabi sabi editable poster template, vintage Ukiyo-e art remix
Wabi sabi editable poster template, vintage Ukiyo-e art remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7908773/wabi-sabi-editable-poster-template-vintage-ukiyo-e-art-remixView license
Captain Higuchi, Company Commander in the Sixth Division, from the Series “Mirror of Famous Army and Navy Men” by Kobayashi…
Captain Higuchi, Company Commander in the Sixth Division, from the Series “Mirror of Famous Army and Navy Men” by Kobayashi…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8883598/image-art-public-domain-collageFree Image from public domain license
Seafood restaurant editable poster template, vintage Ukiyo-e art remix
Seafood restaurant editable poster template, vintage Ukiyo-e art remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7899618/seafood-restaurant-editable-poster-template-vintage-ukiyo-e-art-remixView license
Shinkyō, Sacred Bridge at Nikkō by Kobayashi Kiyochika
Shinkyō, Sacred Bridge at Nikkō by Kobayashi Kiyochika
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931487/image-person-art-skyFree Image from public domain license