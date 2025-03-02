rawpixel
The Actor Ichimura Kakitsu in a Female Role Representing the Second Month by Utagawa Kunisada
Japanese woman, Fuji Mount illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
The actors Nakamura Tomijuro II as the wet nurse Shigenoi and Ichimura Uzaemon XIII as Jinenjo no Sankichi in the play "Koi…
Japanese food poster template
The actors Nakamura Fukusuke I as Matsugae Matonosuke and Ichikawa Komazo VII as Nikki Danjo in the play "Konoshita Kage…
Fantasy fiction cover template, editable design
The Actor Segawa Yujiro I as Oshichi in the play "Edo no Haru Meisho Soga," performed at the Ichimura Theater in the third…
Bird watching poster template, editable text & design
The actor Ichikawa Danjuro VIII as Mashiba Hisatsugu by Utagawa Kunisada I (Toyokuni III)
Spring festival poster template
The actor Ichimura Uzaemon XII as Churo Onoe by Utagawa Kunisada I (Toyokuni III)
Bird watching Instagram post template, editable design
The Actor Nakamura Nakazo I in a Shak-kyo Dance in the Play Aioi Jishi, Performed at the Ichimura Theater in the Fourth…
Buddhist center poster template
The Actor Segawa Kikunojo III as Kojoro-gitsune Disguised as the Florist Okiku in the Play Mure Takamatsu Yuki no Shirahata…
Gratitude quote, Instagram post template, editable design
The Actor Kataoka Nizaemon VIII as Konjin Chogoro, from the series "Atari senkin otoko kagami" by Utagawa Kunisada I…
Japanese Teahouse poster template, editable text & design
The Actors Ichimura Uzaemon IX as Nagoya Sanzaburo and Ichimura Kamezo II in the play "Higashiyama-dono Kabuki no…
Go Eco poster template, editable text & design
The Actor Ichimura Uzaemon IX as shirabyoshi dancer Makomo no Mae in the joruri "Iru ni Makase Yumiharizuki," performed at…
Gratitude quote Instagram story template, editable design
The Actor Ichimura Shichijuro (Uzaemon X) as Senzaimaru by Torii Kiyomitsu I
Ohara Koson's editable Common and Golden Carp. Original from the Los Angeles County Museum of Art. Remastered by rawpixel.
Actor Bando Shuka I as Jujibei's Wife Ohaya (Jujibei nyobo Ohaya) by Utagawa Kunisada I (Toyokuni III)
Bird watching social story template, editable Instagram design
The Actor Segawa Kikunojo II as the Courtesan Maizuru in the Play Furisode Kisaragi Soga, Performed at the Ichimura Theater…
Bird watching blog banner template, editable text
The Actor Onoe Tamizo I as Nishikigi in the Play Mutsu no Hana Ume no Kaomise, Performed at the Ichimura Theater in the…
Editable Basketry work: by the craftsman Ichida Shōshichirō of Naniwa by Utagawa Hiroshige. Original from The MET Museum.…
Image of a Japanese Woman (Fujo Yamato sugata) by Utagawa Kunisada I (Toyokuni III)
Buddhism quote Instagram story template, editable design
The Actor Nakamura Nakazo I as Kudo Sukestune (?) in the Play Kokimazete Takao Soga (?), Performed at the Ichimura Theater…
Woodblock printing social story template, editable Instagram design
The Actor Segawa Kikunojo II as Yamabuki, the sister of Hata Rokurozaemon, in the play "Shikai Nami Yawaragi Taiheiki,"…
Woodblock printing blog banner template, editable text
The Actor Ichiyama Shichizo I as Terute Hime in the play "Shuen Soga Omugaeshi," performed at the Ichimura Theater in the…
Woodblock printing Instagram post template, editable design
The Actor Sanogawa Ichimatsu I as Soga no Goro in the play "Hatachiyama Horai Soga," performed at the Ichimura Theater in…
Japanese garden poster template
The actor Sawamura Tozo I as Dogen no Okichi in the play "Yoshiwara Niwaka no Banzuke," performed at the Ichimura Theater in…
