A Messenger from Korea in Audience with Tokugawa Ienobu by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
tokugawatsukioka yoshitoshikorea public domainartwork of koreakoreajapanese artyoshitoshijapanese print
Travel guide poster template, editable text and design
The Tokugawa Princess Yohime by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
Travel guide Instagram post template, editable design
Asukai Masanori Teaching Tokugawa Yoshimune to Play Kemari by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
Travel guide Instagram story template, editable text
Portraits of the generations of the Tokugawa clan by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
Travel guide blog banner template, editable text
Tokugawa Tsunayoshi Visiting Nikkō Shrine on the Thirtieth Anniversary of Iemitsu's Death by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
Ukiyoe art exhibition poster template
The Battle of Sannō Shrine at Tōeizan Temple by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
Kimono poster template
Ōtomo no Sadehiko Leaving Sayohime to Invade Korea by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
Kimono Instagram story template
The Great Conference on the Conquest of Korea by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
Beer label template, editable design
Miyamoto Hanako Chastening a Drunkard by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
Japanese Teahouse poster template, editable text & design
Tokugawa Ieyasu at the Entrance to a Palace by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
Celebrate white day Instagram post template
Endo Kiemon Masatada with Assailant by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
Go Eco poster template, editable text & design
Namakubi Rokuzō Watching a Head Fly through the Air by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
Art course Instagram story template, editable social media design
The Priest Daijin Murders Umegae by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
Visit Japanese museum social story template, editable Instagram design
Gosho Gorozo Battling a Shadow by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
Wabi-sabi Facebook post template, editable social media ad
Mashira no Denji Drinking from a Dipper by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
Ukiyoe art exhibition ticket template, editable design
Sunrise by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
Japan Facebook post template, editable social media ad
The Depravity of Seigen by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
Japan Instagram story template, editable social media design
Danjō Matsunaga Hisahide before His Suicide by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
Art course Facebook post template, editable social media ad
Nakatomi Kamatari and Prince Oe Killing the Usurper Iruka by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
Art course blog banner template, editable text & design
I Want to Go Abroad by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
Visit Japanese museum blog banner template, editable text
The Great Battle at Yashima by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
