Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagetsukioka yoshitoshivintage postercherry blossomukiyo ejapancherrypublic domain cherry blossomukiyo e cherryI Want to Show You the Cherry Blossoms in Full Bloom by Tsukioka YoshitoshiOriginal public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGTIFFLow Resolution 836 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1979 x 2840 px | 300 dpiHigh Resolution (HD) 1979 x 2840 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarTravel guide poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12687673/travel-guide-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseThe Story of Okoma of Shirokiya by Tsukioka Yoshitoshihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923993/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese travel agency poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12685228/japanese-travel-agency-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseKiyohime, Emerging from the Hidaka River, Turning into a Serpent by Tsukioka Yoshitoshihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923994/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese cherry blossom background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12768332/japanese-cherry-blossom-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Patrolman Matsui Yasumichi Prevents a Double Suicide by Tsukioka Yoshitoshihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923724/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese women illustration sticker set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8701560/japanese-women-illustration-sticker-set-editable-designView licenseThe Depravity of Seigen by Tsukioka Yoshitoshihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931552/the-depravity-seigen-tsukioka-yoshitoshiFree Image from public domain licenseMount Fuji poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14460489/mount-fuji-poster-templateView licenseLord Sadanobu with a Demon behind a Screen by Tsukioka Yoshitoshihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923980/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseHokusai's Japanese crane background, oriental illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7716508/hokusais-japanese-crane-background-oriental-illustration-editable-designView licenseCool: A Geisha of the Mid-1870s Seated in a Boat by Tsukioka Yoshitoshihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932071/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseOriental peacock background, vintage Japanese illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7716473/oriental-peacock-background-vintage-japanese-illustration-editable-designView licenseI Want to Go Abroad by Tsukioka Yoshitoshihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11924020/want-abroad-tsukioka-yoshitoshiFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese cherry blossom background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12768057/japanese-cherry-blossom-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Tokugawa Princess Yohime by Tsukioka Yoshitoshihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11924030/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage Japanese women, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8243860/editable-vintage-japanese-women-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseMashira no Denji Drinking from a Dipper by Tsukioka Yoshitoshihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11924104/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseCustomizable vintage Japanese women, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8243896/customizable-vintage-japanese-women-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseMiyamoto Musashi Slashing a Tengu by Tsukioka Yoshitoshihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923654/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage Japanese woman element, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7762430/editable-vintage-japanese-woman-element-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseTaira no Shigemori Sending Gold to China by Tsukioka Yoshitoshihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11924113/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseHanami festival editable poster template, vintage Ukiyo-e art remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7821734/hanami-festival-editable-poster-template-vintage-ukiyo-e-art-remixView licenseMasaoka, a Wet Nurse to the Date Clan, Holding Her Murdered Child by Tsukioka Yoshitoshihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931273/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese kintsugi editable poster template, vintage Ukiyo-e art remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7838010/japanese-kintsugi-editable-poster-template-vintage-ukiyo-e-art-remixView licenseTwo Heroes Fighting atop Horyukaku by Tsukioka Yoshitoshihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11924011/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseCherry blossom editable poster template, vintage Ukiyo-e art remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7825815/cherry-blossom-editable-poster-template-vintage-ukiyo-e-art-remixView licenseDisappointed Bride: Kono Flees Upon Discovering That the Ugly Bridegroom Is Not Whom She Promised to Marry by Tsukioka…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931263/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseVintage aesthetic Japanese peacock background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7723366/vintage-aesthetic-japanese-peacock-background-editable-designView licenseImamurasaki, a Prostitute of the Kinpei Daikoku House by Tsukioka Yoshitoshihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931550/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese aesthetic animals, flowers collage element editable sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7733655/japanese-aesthetic-animals-flowers-collage-element-editable-setView licenseIchikawa Danjūrō IX as Masashibō Benkei in Kanjinchō by Tsukioka Yoshitoshihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931182/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseHokusai's gold cranes background, Japanese animal illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7723365/hokusais-gold-cranes-background-japanese-animal-illustration-editable-designView licenseOda Harunaga and a Page with a Lantern by Tsukioka Yoshitoshihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923616/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseHokusai's Japanese crane background, oriental illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8449337/hokusais-japanese-crane-background-oriental-illustration-editable-designView licenseSorori Shinzaemon and Hideyoshi by Tsukioka Yoshitoshihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923973/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseCustomizable vintage Japanese women, cherry blossom festival ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8440893/customizable-vintage-japanese-women-cherry-blossom-festival-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseTōbōsaku, Miura Yoshiaki the Tax Collector, and Urashima Tarō Drinking Wine by Tsukioka Yoshitoshihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932227/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseCustomizable vintage Japanese women, cherry blossom festival ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7761399/customizable-vintage-japanese-women-cherry-blossom-festival-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseHanai Oume Killing Minekichi by Tsukioka Yoshitoshihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931311/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license